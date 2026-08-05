Melbourne Rocker SUZI Releases New Single SHORT LIVED

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Melbourne-based indie rocker Suzi has released her latest single, SHORT LIVED, a guitar-driven track that blends emotional immediacy with a witty, self-aware perspective. The song arrives as Suzi continues to build an independent following through a DIY approach and songwriting that turns specific personal experiences into broadly relatable material.

Suzi has become one of Australia's most exciting independent success stories, building a following through her DIY mentality and knack for turning hyper-specific experiences into universally relatable anthems.

SHORT LIVED has drawn comparisons to artists including The Beths, Tigers Jaw, The Wonder Years, and Soccer Mommy, with Dan Campbell of The Wonder Years calling Suzi's melodies immediate and infectious. Outlets including NME, triple j, and Australian Guitar Magazine have also highlighted her rising profile in the independent music scene.

Photo Credit: Tayla Lauren Growing



Photo Credit: Tayla Lauren Growing

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...