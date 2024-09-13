Snow Wife Lets Loose With New Single 'Crazy'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spotify Pop Rising Artist To Watch and budding pop sensation Snow Wife has unveiled her new single “Crazy” with its accompanying music video. A gritty return to her edgy, QUEEN DEGENERATE era, Snow taps into her dark side for a captivating commentary about the price of fame and embracing the darkness within. With a pulsating rhythm and haunting chorus that challenges anyone who dares get in the way of her desires, Snow is reminding us all that it’s her world and we’re just living in it.

The release is coupled with a mesmerizing visual that entraps you in Snow’s twisted world. Directed by likeromeo and choreographed by Lola Coghill, Snow figuratively and literally breaks through the chains of people’s expectations as she embarks on a rebellious rampage. Journeying through an abandoned train before ransacking a corporate office, Snow demonstrates how she is taking the music industry by storm. With killer choreography that culminates into an epic dance break, Snow’s talents as a dancer and singer are front and center as she draws inspiration from the pop icons of the early 2000s. Watch the music video HERE.

Following the release of her irresistibly catchy singles “Pool” and “Wet Dream,” Snow is cranking out banger after banger. With show-stopping performances at OUTLOUD Music Festival, Subculture Party, and a cameo at DJ Pauly D’s set at Marquee Las Vegas, Snow has been captivating audiences with her incredible live show and energy. An architect of formidable dance anthems and unabashed celebrations of sexuality, this is the year of Snow.

After a momentous 2023 with the release of her debut EP QUEEN DEGENERATE (+87 million streams and counting) and breakout single “American Horror Show,” via Amigo Records & Prescription Songs, Snow Wife has been catapulted into the spotlight and is making herself comfortable. Named one of Spotify’s Pop Rising Artists to Watch for 2024, she has an irresistible bravado characterized by a unique sound and incredibly skilled dance moves, proving she is a true pop star in the making. Though she attributes her inspiration to icons Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Brooke Candy, and Doja Cat, Snow is blazing through a lane of her own. With a full new project heating up, the world will soon see the student become the master as she ascents to superstardom.

ABOUT SNOW WIFE:

Snow Wife wants you to live your best life. Serving up slick, sexy, and sticky genre-breaking bangers, the Houston-born and Los Angeles-based Asian-American singer, songwriter, and dancer will encourage you to be free, get freaky, and find what makes you happy. She does so by unapologetically being herself and presiding over a sparkly pop fantasy where glossy beats bump past dawn and you can’t help but dance along.

After generating hundreds of millions of streams and earning acclaim from Paper Magazine, FLAUNT, A Book Of, OnesToWatch, Earmilk, and more, she welcomes everyone into her world on a series of 2024 singles and much more to come.

Photo Credit: Hannah De Vries

Comments