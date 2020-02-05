Snotty Nose Rez Kids Announce First U.S. Headlining Tour

British Columbia hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids (SNRK) has announced their first ever U.S. headlining tour this spring. The tour kicks off on April 12, shortly after the physical release of the duo's acclaimed third album, TRAPLINE, on March 27. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time here.



Quinton "Yung Trybez" Nyce and Darren "Young D" Metz have shared the music video for the album standout "Rebirth," which features internationally renowned author and indigenous throat singer Tanya Tagaq - watch below!



"'Rebirth' serves as the opening to TRAPLINE and signifies a re-awakening of our spirits to give power back to our people," SNRK remarked." The track is like that deep breath you take before you launch into a diatribe. We needed to kick off TRAPLINE with that good energy."



For the "Rebirth" music video, SNRK teamed up with director Jerome Hof, who is known for his stunning cinematic visuals. Jerome previously worked with SNRK on their 2018 video "The Warriors" and TRAPLINE debut visual "Creator Made an Animal."



"'Rebirth' is a fitting final visual for TRAPLINE because we are continuing to grow and evolve as artists," SNRK said. "We've got a lot of new music on the way. People aren't ready!"

Snotty Nose Rez Kids is a Canadian hip-hop duo of Haisla (indigenous) descent. Rappers Yung Trybez and Young N*E*R*D hail from Kitimat, British Columbia. Formed in 2016, SNRK released their first self-titled album in January 2017, and continued to establish with the release of their second full-length, The Average Savage, in September 2017. The Average Savage earned SNRK numerous accolades, including Best Hip-Hop Artist at the Western Canadian Music Awards, landing them on 2018's Polaris Music Prize Short List, and a 2019 JUNO nomination for best Indigenous Music Album. The duo toured heavily in Canada and made appearances in New York City, Seattle and Darwin, Australia, where they quickly gained notoriety for their energetic, inspiring and thought-provoking performances.



SNRK released their third album, TRAPLINE, in May 2019. It garnered stellar reviews from Exclaim!, Bandcamp, Hip-Hop Canada, NOW Magazine, The Georgia Straight, Beatroute, and CBC Music, along with support from Complex, The Hype Magazine, Noisey, and The FADER. The duo embarked on a 60+ show tour of Canada, U.S., Mexico, U.K. and Australia that generated a major groundswell of support. SNRK went on to win Breakout Artist at the Western Canadian Music Awards. TRAPLINE was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, making SNRK one of only three artists to ever be shortlisted in back-to-back years. TRAPLINE ended 2019 on numerous "best albums of the year" lists. Exclaim! honored TRAPLINE by including it in their articles for 50 Best Albums of the 2010s and Top 10 Hip-Hop Albums of the Year, and they also included "Boujee Native" in their countdown of the Top 50 Songs of the 2010s. SNRK is kicking off their 2020 schedule with their first-ever headlining U.S. tour. Trybez and N*E*R*D are currently hard at work on new music.



Listen to TRAPLINE via favorite DSP here.

Tour Dates:

04/12 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

04/14 - San Francisco, CA @ Crystal Cavern

04/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

04/19 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/23 - Houston, TX @ Green Room at Warehouse Live

04/24 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tigers

04/26 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

04/28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

04/29 - Denver, CO @ Moon Room

04/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock

05/01 - Boise, ID @ Olympic

05/02 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06/02 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/04 - Boston, MA @ Once

06/05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

06/06 - Washington DC @ Songbyrd

06/07 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook

06/08 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade

06/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

06/12 - Chicago, IL @ Schuba's

06/13 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes





