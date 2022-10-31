Snoop Dogg Announces Holidaze of Blaze Concert with T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins & Justin Champagne
Snoop Dogg, the seven-time Platinum selling Artist, Movie Star, and Cultural Icon announces his upcoming Holidaze of Blaze tour featuring an incredible night of hits from a star-studded lineup! Joining Snoop on this Tour are other transformational artists like T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and rising star Justin Champagne.
After performing at one of the most epic half time shows in history, Snoop went on tour earlier in 2022 selling out Arenas across the Country. He is now back out to bring a very special holiday show where he will be touring with a full band for the first time in years! This is truly a one-of-a-kind show that you do not want to miss!
T-Pain proved to the World that he, in fact, does not need auto-tune when he shocked fans with his incredible voice as he won The Masked Singer in 2019. In 2007, T-Pain released his second album, Epiphany, which reached number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. His third album, Three Ringz, was released in 2008. The albums included a string of hit singles, including "I'm Sprung", "I'm 'n Luv (Wit a Stripper)", "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')", "Bartender", "Can't Believe It", and "5 O'Clock".
T-Pain has earned two Grammy Awards from 12 nominations, one with Kanye West for "Good Life" and the other with Jamie Foxx for "Blame It". From 2006 to 2010, T-Pain was featured on more than 50 chart topping singles. His most successful feature to date was on Flo Rida's debut single "Low", which has since been certified diamond (10× platinum) by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
This epic lineup will also feature the living legend and original regulator, Warren G who joined Snoop on tour earlier this year. If that weren't enough, Ying Yang Twins will complete a set packed with countless chart-topping hits that are sure to keep the audience up and jumping all while setting the stage for this incredible party. And of course, kicking everything off is the rising star out of Lafayette, LA, Justin Champagne, who recently released the popular If She Ain't Country with Snoop Dogg. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early as these shows are sure to sell out quick!
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00AM. A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will be available. For more information and a list of show dates, visit here.
