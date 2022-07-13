Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Snail Mail, Superchunk & More to Perform at Frantic City Festival

Jul. 13, 2022  

Summer will go out in a glorious blaze of glory this year at Frantic City, the new music festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey brought to you by OLA, HoldFast Records and Todd Abramson.

Frantic City will take place September 24 at the Orange Loop Amphitheater in downtown Atlantic City, steps from the famed boardwalk, featuring a line up that includes Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Murder City Devils, Shannon and the Clams, Superchunk, The Raveonettes, Rocket from the Crypt, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr and Control Top, with the proceedings hosted by Fred Armisen.

Featuring regional vendors, top-notch food options for all diets, a merch concierge, in a safe and comfortable venue, Frantic City will be an experience not to be missed. Doors open at 11am. Tickets on sale Friday here.

Discussing the origins of Frantic City, co-creator Joe HoldFast notes, "Todd and I were approached by Pat and Charlie of Bourre in Atlantic City. They asked if we would build something that we thought would represent and showcase what Atlantic City has to offer. As someone who worked in venues in Asbury Park, NJ I saw a lot of comparisons and it really made me want to be a part of the revitalization of Atlantic City. I have been very fortunate to work on a lot of shows and festivals, on a lot of different levels, but never as a co-creator. The opportunity to work with and learn from Todd, and use our collective skills to build something meaningful, both musically and culturally in Atlantic City, seemed like a perfect fit."

"I think that Frantic City is going to be a really great experience for fans," adds Frantic City co-creator and long-time New Jersey promoter Todd Abramson. "Obviously, it starts with the stellar line-up but beyond that I think we are aiming to make it very comfortable and we are also being very considerate when it comes to the audience's needs in terms of food and culture. We want to grow this festival by not only getting the repeat business of people who attend this September but we also want those individuals to tell all their friends about what they missed."

Joe concludes, "I feel like Todd and I have put together all of the best parts of shows we have worked and built, and let them all find their place in this festival. The experience of the day is just as important as the bands on the stage... good food, good vendors, a comfortable event space, convenient parking... all the little things. And the line-up! Todd and I just kept sending lists back and forth of who we want to perform - two music nerds building a show that we hope people want to see."

Additional details on the Frantic City weekend and experience will follow in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, pick up tickets Friday here.

