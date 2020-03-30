Smoke Fairies Announce Virtual Gig & Release 'Elevator' Video

Smoke Fairies have released a new video for their single 'Elevator.' The track will also be available as a Limited-Edition 7" picture disc on Friday April 3rd. The video was filmed in Margate on England's south coast at the very eccentric Walpole Bay Hotel and Tom Thumb Theatre prior to recent social distancing measures in the UK.

Watch the video on YouTube below!

Darkness Brings the Wonders Home, Smoke Fairies' widely acclaimed first album in four years and the first to come out on the band's own label, Year Seven Records, was released January 31st and has seen some remarkable chart positions for a band operating as a fully independent venture (#1 UK album in Rock and a #6 on the Independent Album Charts).



Originally to celebrate the release of 'Elevator', the band was going to play a series of intimate in-store shows and signings but now they'll be playing an intimate living room performance. "In the spirit that the show must go on, at 8pm London time on release day April 3rd we'll be doing a live online show via our facebook page. It's us, playing for you, from our living room on release day so wherever you are cooped up in the world you will be able to join us for this show.



Along with this we've set-up a paypal-me address to generate some support for the record stores we would have been playing at. https://www.paypal.me/smokefairies.



We've never done a virtual gig before. Expect it to be strange and we hope we'll see you there."

Looking to later in the year the band have announced further tour UK tour dates following on from their sold-out UK shows in February, starting in Tunbridge Wells on 30th of September 2020 and followed by another London show for October, tickets on sale now.



Smoke Fairies tour dates:

Sept 30 - Forum, Tunbridge Wells

Oct 01 - Lafayette, London

Oct 02 - Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

Oct 03 - Think Talk, Newcastle

Oct 05 - King Tuts, Glasgow

Oct 06 - Deaf Institute, Manchester

Oct 07 - Joiners, Southampton



To order a copy of Darkness Brings the Wonders Home, or to purchase tickets for the tour visit: www.smokefairies.com.





