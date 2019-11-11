Smoke Dza + Curren$y Announce Prestige Worldwide EP

Hot off the recent release of his Statue of Limitations EP with Benny The Butcher, Smoke Dza isn't done with 2019 just yet. Today, the Harlem native announced that he's paired up with one of NOLA's finest, Curren$y, to release a new project titled Prestige WorldWide. The joint EP is out November 29th on Cinematic Music Group (Joey Bada$$, T-Pain, Cam'ron, Yungeen Ace, Luh Soldier, Luh Kel, Bblasian). They've also shared the first single, the MonstaBeatz produced "3 Minute Manual," with a video shot in New Orleans and directed by Connecticut's Rook. In addition to MonstaBeatz, Girl Talk, 183rd, Buda Da Future and Grandz Muzik also have featured production on the EP. Pre-order Prestige Worldwide, including a chance to snag limited edition vinyl in either cerulean marble or black.

Talking to Billboard about the single, The Smoker's Club co-founder DZA said, "We share game every time we record, this was 3mins of it caught on camera."

Prestige Worldwide tracklist:

Skit 1

Cinderella Story

3 Minute Manual

Skit 2

Patience

Frankie Lymon

Kenny Lofton

Shooting Stars

Skit 3

Inhale Ft. Dave East & Styles P





