Slothrust's 'Pony' Added to Spotify Rock Covers Playlist

In addition to their new EP release, Slothrust is currently on tour with The Front Bottoms.

Oct. 31, 2023

Slothrust — the duo composed of principal songwriter, guitar player, and unrepentant aesthete Leah Wellbaum and drummer Will Gorin — recently unveiled their brand new EP entitled I Promise, out now via Dangerbird Records.

A key part of the tracklisting is the band's standout cover of Ginuwine's "Pony," on which they shamelessly wield and respect the track's raunchy nature and punch it up with a sludgy musicality, praised by outlets such as Billboard, Consequence, Stereogum, and more. Now, the cover has been placed on the official Spotify 'Rock Covers' playlist.

In addition to their new EP release, Slothrust is currently on tour with The Front Bottoms, and they are continuing their live run with a set of newly announced headlining tour dates to celebration the 10-Year Anniversary of their release, Of Course You Do. 

View the full list of dates below and find more information HERE.

SLOTHRUST LIVE

^ with The Front Bottoms
* Of Course You Did 10-Year Anniversary Tour

OCT 30 MON - Marathon Music Works @ 7:00pm - Nashville, TN ^
OCT 31 TUE - Marathon Music Works @ 8:00pm - Nashville, TN ^
NOV 2 THU - Iron City Bham @ 7:00pm - Birmingham, AL ^
NOV 3 FRI - St. Augustine Amphitheatre @ 7:00pm - St. Augustine, FL ^
NOV 4 SAT - The Eastern @ 7:00pm - Atlanta, GA ^
NOV 5 SUN - The Senate @ 7:00pm - Columbia, SC ^
NOV 7 TUE - The Ritz @ 7:00pm - Raleigh, NC ^
NOV 8 WED - The Fillmore @ 7:00pm - Silver Spring, MD ^
NOV 10 FRI - Terminal 5 @ 7:00pm - New York, NY ^
NOV 11 SAT - Terminal 5 @ 7:00pm - New York, NY ^
NOV 12 SUN - The Song & Dance @ 7:00pm - Syracuse, NY
NOV 13 MON - Jamestown Skate Products @ 7:00pm - Jamestown, NY
NOV 16 THU - Rose Music Hall @ 7:00pm - Columbia, MO
NOV 17 FRI - Reverb Lounge @ 7:00pm - Omaha, NE
NOV 18 SAT - WAVE @ 7:00pm - Wichita, KS
NOV 19 SUN - Black Sheep @ 7:00pm - Colorado Springs, CO
JAN 19 FRI - Bottom Of the Hill @ 7:00pm - San Francisco, CA*
JAN 20 SAT - Bottom Of the Hill @ 7:00pm - San Francisco, CA *
JAN 21 SUN - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville @ 7:00pm - Roseville, CA *
JAN 23 TUE - Volcanic Theatre Pub @ 7:00pm - Bend, OR *
JAN 25 THU - Polaris Hall @ 7:00pm - Portland, OR *
JAN 26 FRI - Polaris Hall @ 7:00pm - Portland, OR *
JAN 27 SAT - Madame Lou's @ 7:00pm - Seattle, WA *
JAN 28 SUN - Madame Lou's @ 7:00pm - Seattle, WA *
JAN 31 WED - The District Bar @ 7:00pm - Spokane, WA *
FEB 2 FRI - El Korah Shrine @ 7:00pm - Boise, ID *
FEB 3 SAT - The State Room @ 7:00pm - Salt Lake City, UT *
FEB 6 TUE - The Holland Project @ 7:00pm - Reno, NV *
FEB 8 THU - Casbah @ 7:00pm - San Diego, CA *
FEB 9 FRI - Teragram Ballroom @ 7:00pm - Los Angeles, CA *
FEB 10 SAT - Chain Reaction @ 7:00pm - Anaheim, CA *

Photo by Marcelo Mayen


