Slightly Stoopid Announce 'Summer Traditions 2020' Tour Dates

Today, Billboard chart-toppers Slightly Stoopid unveil the first round of dates for their annual summer tour. Dubbed Summer Traditions 2020 (a nod to the outdoor summer tour-circuit the band has done annually since 2006), Slightly Stoopid and fans alike will travel the states, sharing good times with one another through music and community as they have done since the band's inception 25 years ago. This 2020 edition of Slightly Stoopid's summer amphitheater tour kicks off in Eugene, OR on June 11th, 2020 and routes the beloved So-Cal band throughout North America, including two nights at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on August 15-16, 2020. Joining Slightly Stoopid for their Summer Traditions 2020 tour are special guests Pepper, Common Kings, and Don Carlos. All currently announced dates are listed below, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Fans gain first access to the artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 10th at 10 AM local at www.slightlystoopid.com. The local presale will run from 10 AM - 10 PM local time on Thursday, March 12th, and the general public on-sale will then take place on Friday, March 13th at 10 AM local time.

Formed in the mid-90's by founding members Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald, Slightly Stoopid has steadily risen to the top - always fostering their dedicated fanbase. Steeped in Southern California culture and armed with profound creativity and skilled musicianship, Slightly Stoopid is today recognized as one of the most successful touring reggae-rock acts in history. Expanding and evolving over the years to include drummer Ryan "Rymo" Moran, percussionist Oguer "OG" Ocon, saxophonist Daniel "Dela" Delacruz, keyboardist Paul Wolstencroft, and trumpet and trombone player Andy Geib, Slightly Stoopid has released 9 studio albums and 4 live concert recordings since 1995. Known for nurturing a "family" of spirited musical collaborators, Slightly Stoopid has hosted and guested with a slew of artists including Sublime, Ozomatli, Karl Denson (Rolling Stones/Greyboy Allstars), Don Carlos, Chali 2na (Jurassic 5), Rashawn Ross (Dave Matthews Band), and many others.

Over the years, Slightly Stoopid has built a sweeping legacy for themselves, continuously expanding in diversity and repertoire. Warriors of the road, their touring has grown domestically and internationally, including sold-out dates all across the world, and festival appearances at famed events such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz Fest, among others. 25 years into the journey, the prolific collective has much to celebrate; the band founded their own record label, Stoopid Records, they created and curate their annual Closer to the Sun destination music festival in Mexico, which has sold out the past two years, and continue to explore (and master) the art of musical collaboration, most recently with such artists such as Bob Weir, Barrington Levy, G. Love (Garrett Dutton), the Marley family, Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, and more.

For more information on Slightly Stoopid including up-to-date tour and ticket information, visit - http://slightlystoopid.com/

Slightly Stoopid Summer Traditions 2020 Tour Dates:

*With special guests Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos

JUN 11 Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

JUN 12 Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden

JUN 13 Lake Tahoe, CA - Harvey's Lake Tahoe

JUN 14 Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Golf Resort

JUN 18 Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana

JUN 20 San Diego, CA - Petco Park

JUN 25 Fresno, CA - Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater

JUN 26 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

JUN 27 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

JUN 28 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

JUL 10 Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

JUL 11 New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

JUL 12 Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

JUL 17 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

JUL 18 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ Mann Center

JUL 23 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

JUL 25 Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

JUL 26 Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

JUL 31 St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

AUG 01 Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater

AUG 02 Cocoa, FL - Cocoa Riverfront Park

AUG 06 Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion

AUG 08 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

AUG 09 Redmond, WA - King County's Marymoor Park

AUG 14 Sandy, UT - Sandy Promenade at the Cairns

AUG 15 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

AUG 16 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED





