Slayyyter Releases New Club Essential 'Erotic Electronic'

Self-made pop artist Slayyyter releases her third single, “Erotic Electronic,” off of her upcoming second studio album, STARfER, out everywhere on September 22nd via FADER label. She also announces her Club Valentine tour in support of the album, stopping at venues such as New York City’s Brooklyn Steel and The Novo in Los Angeles. Tickets are on-sale on August 25th at 10am local time HERE.

Bringing the album to life to her engaged fanbase, Slayyyter’s 13-date headline tour in support of the album will see her stopping at venues such as New York City’s Brooklyn Steel and The Novo in Los Angeles.

Fans will get to experience Club Valentine up close and personal and fully dive into the world of STARfER along with Slayyyter. Earlier this year, she performed at Pride festivals throughout the United States, including Kentuckiana Pride, Chicago Pride, as well as Capitol Hill Block Party and Brooklyn Mirage. See her full tour routing below.

Upcoming Slayyyter Performances

September 22, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

October 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale

October 26, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

October 27, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

October 28, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

October 31, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

November 2, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

November 3, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

November 4, 2023 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

November 6, 2023 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

November 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at The Complex

November 10, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

November 11, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

November 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

“Erotic Electronic,” the third single from STARfER, is a bold, sensual club anthem that invites listeners to venture further into the world of STARfER. Monotone whispers of “erotic electronic” and bouncing synth beats are complemented by her sultry voice murmuring, “I wanna have some fun.” Directed by Kaitlyn Muro and co-directed by Slayyyter, the accompanying music video shows a night in the life of Slayyyter’s album character, complete with a scandalous jaunt along Hollywood Boulevard. Altogether, “Erotic Electronic '' is one of Slayyyter’s most ambitious singles to date.

"I wanted this song to capture a different side of this album,” says Slayyyter. “My music has always been super sexual thematically but this song feels like a more mature, more cinematic take on that. I was inspired by the electronic music I heard in all the clubs while I was touring in Europe last year, which shaped this one sonically. It has a dark 90s sex club element to it."

“Erotic Electronic'' follows the album’s prior singles, “Out Of Time” and “Miss Belladonna.” On the former, Slayyyter couples her in-your-face production and club beats with business professional realness. Shadowed by upbeat instrumentals, the lyrics reveal the dark reality of the tribulations of trying to “make it” in entertainment.

Meanwhile, “Miss Belladonna” is an empowering, synth-driven track that introduces fans to Slayyyter’s album persona. Combining an abundance of layered instrumentals with impressive vocals and production, “Miss Belladonna'' is over-the-top in the best way - exactly how she wants it.

Slayyyter’s second full-length release, STARfER, sees her delving deeper into her pop stardom with an extravagant Los Angeles starlet persona. The 12-track album is centered around themes of fame, sex, femme fatales, and celebrity obsession in Hollywood. Slayyyter shares, “This album is meant to feel like a pop dream sequence about losing love and chasing fame.” The electrifying production of the concept album is set to elevate her status as a rising pop trailblazer.

With over 300M global streams, an 800K social following, and 25M YouTube views, Slayyyter, who recently just wrapped up a tour with Tove Lo, is launching headfirst into 2023. Growing up in the suburbs of St. Louis, Slayyyter worshiped pop culture ​​from afar, a devout acolyte of such top 40 stalwarts as Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

After dropping out of college, she began to record music as Slayyyter, a pseudonym from her favorite Dazed and Confused character. Following the release of her debut LP Troubled Paradise, STARfER marks a new and evolved stage for the singer.