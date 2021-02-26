Slayyyter Premieres 'Clouds' Video from Upcoming Debut LP

Slayyyter closes out February with a new video that's quite timely for seasonal depression, "Clouds," the latest single from her upcoming debut album Troubled Paradise, out June 11th via FADER label. Munachi Osegbu (Megan Thee Stallion, Joji), who directed the video for "Troubled Paradise," also directed "Clouds."

A melodic house track, "Clouds" reports live from troubled paradise itself, its beauty at odds with Slayyyter's melancholy. The melodies soar while the bass pounds in the background, a reminder of what lies heavy on the pop star's mind. "I'm unhappier than I've ever been" she sings to the sky, hoping this moment of clarity might allow a little sunshine to break through. Until then, she finds comfort in the solace of the beat.

The video, too, places Slayyyter in various dream states: on a cloud, a dainty dinner party, and a field of flowers. Opulent and artificial, these oversaturated scenes bring no joy to our protagonist, who turns to her dreams for an answer: "I always dream to the sound of the drum."

Such resourcefulness runs through Slayyyter's official LP debut, Troubled Paradise, as she spins dastardly lovers, boredom, and literal villains into bombastic, Y2K-influenced music. For all her clever puns and head-turning entendres, she still brings true heart and inspired melodies to the modern pop realm.

Photo Credit: @sphialiv