Tipped as an artist to watch in 2023 and beyond, Cincinnati rapper Skylar Blatt drops “F*ck Fame PT. 2” featuring Lola Brooke today. She reups and recharges her original viral hit with this new remix. Additionally, she officially breaks the news of her signing to Saint Ka$h/Arista Records in partnership with ILWT Records with this release!

On the track, Skylar alternates between charismatic and confident verses about dismissing the trappings of celebrity life with a succinct and sharp refrain, “F*ck Fame.” Meanwhile, Brooklyn M.V.P. Lola Brooke leaves an indelible imprint on the single with an incendiary appearance punctuated by quotable bars.

Skylar shares, “F*ck Fame is special for me, because i'm speaking about the code I live by— being genuine, not falling for fakery, and never selling your soul. It felt right to call on Lola to bless the track with a verse, she’s a real one and killed it. I also want to shout out my new fam at Saint Ka$h / Arista. Y’all understand me and get me, and we’re making this happen together!!! This is the beginning!”

Simultaneously, her 2023 project Blatt Szn continues to gain traction on streaming platforms. Plus, she ignited a stunning On The Radar Freestyle, serving up unbridled, unbreakable, and undeniable bars.

“F*ck Fame PT. 2” stands out as the inaugural release on Saint Ka$h Records—a new joint venture with Arista Records founded and run by Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music Kendell “Sav” Freeman.

Stay tuned for more news and announcements from Skylar Blatt coming soon. It’s about to be her moment.

Photo Credit: Solomon “Solo” Cummings