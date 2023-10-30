Skylar Blatt Drops 'F*CK Fame PT. 2' Featuring Lola Brooke

Stay tuned for more news and announcements from Skylar Blatt coming soon.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Skylar Blatt Drops 'F*CK Fame PT. 2' Featuring Lola Brooke

Tipped as an artist to watch in 2023 and beyond, Cincinnati rapper Skylar Blatt drops “F*ck Fame PT. 2” featuring Lola Brooke today. She reups and recharges her original viral hit with this new remix. Additionally, she officially breaks the news of her signing to Saint Ka$h/Arista Records in partnership with ILWT Records with this release!

On the track, Skylar alternates between charismatic and confident verses about dismissing the trappings of celebrity life with a succinct and sharp refrain, “F*ck Fame.” Meanwhile, Brooklyn M.V.P. Lola Brooke leaves an indelible imprint on the single with an incendiary appearance punctuated by quotable bars.

Skylar shares, “F*ck Fame is special for me, because i'm speaking about the code I live by— being genuine, not falling for fakery, and never selling your soul. It felt right to call on Lola to bless the track with a verse, she’s a real one and killed it. I also want to shout out my new fam at Saint Ka$h / Arista. Y’all understand me and get me, and we’re making this happen together!!! This is the beginning!”

Simultaneously, her 2023 project Blatt Szn continues to gain traction on streaming platforms. Plus, she ignited a stunning On The Radar Freestyle, serving up unbridled, unbreakable, and undeniable bars.

“F*ck Fame PT. 2” stands out as the inaugural release on Saint Ka$h Records—a new joint venture with Arista Records founded and run by Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music Kendell “Sav” Freeman.

Stay tuned for more news and announcements from Skylar Blatt coming soon. It’s about to be her moment.

Photo Credit: Solomon “Solo” Cummings



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
RAYE and Hans Zimmer Present Ode to Mother Nature Photo
RAYE and Hans Zimmer Present Ode to 'Mother Nature'

RAYE and Hans Zimmer release “Mother Nature”, available to stream now across all digital platforms via Human Re Sources/The Orchard. BBC Studios brought the legendary Academy Award-winning composer and global music superstar together for the resounding song written for the Sir David Attenborough-presented landmark series Planet Earth III.

2
MYRKVI Releases New Studio Album: Early Warning Photo
MYRKVI Releases New Studio Album: 'Early Warning'

Featuring the singles “Miserable People”, “Self-Pity” and “Draumabyrjun”,‘Early Warning’ represents the conclusion of the past and the transition into something wholly new for Myrkvi (formerly of the band Vio). Created with his long-time collaborator Yngvi Holm, the record ushers in a dazzling new dawn for the pair.

3
John Mellencamp Confirms Continuation of Acclaimed Tour Photo
John Mellencamp Confirms Continuation of Acclaimed Tour

Fresh off the heels of his sold-out “Live and In Person 2023” North  American tour, John Mellencamp confirms its continuation with “Live and In Person 2024.”  Mellencamp will perform for one night only in 27 new cities. Presented by promoter AEG Presents, the tour will begin in Rochester, NY on March  8 and conclude in Savannah, GA on April 23.

4
Lisa LeBlanc Embarking on US Tour This December Photo
Lisa LeBlanc Embarking on US Tour This December

“Dans l’jus” is a dazzling disco groover with a grandiose opening, a solid rhythm section and shimmering, hypnotic arrangements as lyrics reflect the omnipresence burn-out in our society. LeBlanc performed in front of an audience of over 45,000 people and the entire show was broadcast on ICI Radio-Canada Télé.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3
Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays PremierePhoto: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays Premiere
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween EpisodeLIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode
Barry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBCBarry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBC

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
WICKED