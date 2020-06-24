Skrizzly Adams To Release Video For His New Single 'Too Close To Fire' 6/26

On June 26, 2020, New Jersey-born singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Skrizzly Adams will release his new single, "Too Close To Fire," a heartland rock sounding song that speaks to the trials and tribulations of everyday people. The song was written by Skrizzly Adams and co-produced with Ken Lewis (Kanye, Lana Del Rey, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys etc.) and Brent Kolatalo (Eminem, Kanye etc.) The video for the song was directed by Patrick Tohill who is best known for his work with NF.

"Too Close To Fire" is the first release from Skrizzly Adam's since his November 2019 debut album Young Man and the artist's 2018 hit single "Dance With Darkness" that topped the Spotify charts in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (where it has gone gold.)

When asked about "Too Close To Fire," Skrizzly states: "I wrote this song about being drawn to recklessness. It was inspired by real life relationships and I tried to capture the excitement and allure that all of us have felt at one point or another in our lives when going through it all."

With over 85 million global independent streams, and 65 million global Spotify streams, Skrizzly Adams music keeps heartland rock traditions alive-with a twist of pop bombast and thick hip-hop production. Spending his childhood immersed in music, he learned multiple instruments and developed a passion for slide guitar and songwriting at a young age.

Skrizzly began his career producing out of his dorm room in 2009. There, he crafted countless songs at a recording studio in Jersey City financed by his engineering. In 2014, he independently released his first EP Stains. The EP's five songs (with total streams exceeding over 2 million and counting) landed him a major label deal and his 2015 single "Tipping Point" won the coveted Grand Prize at the prestigious International Songwriting Competition, placing him in league with previous victors such as The Band Perry, Bastille, Vance Joy, Passenger, Gotye and more. Simultaneously, he hit the road with the likes of Elle King and Lissie as well as going on a "House Party Tour" that took him into fans' homes.

He has garnered early praise from high-profile writers and super producer Boi-1da. Outside of music, he's quietly constructed a successful (and delicious) culinary endeavor with Skrizzly Adams Beef Jerky. The beef jerky sells out at his merch booth nightly and remains a staple of his profile. In the end, it all comes down to the songs and stories for Skrizzly-in true heartland fashion. "I'm trying to paint a picture of life," he leaves off. "Things go up. Things go down. I tried to make my music like that. A moment is ugly. A moment is romantic. As long as a moment is honest, it will resonate. I want to capture the intensity, frustration, and moments of passion we all experience."

"Too Close To Fire" will be released on June 26th and will be available on all digital outlets.

