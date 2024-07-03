Skinny Lister to Release New EP 'Pub Shed Bootleg' This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the release of their rave-received ‘Shanty Punk’ album last year, SKINNY LISTER will unveil a brand-new EP digitally on 5th July 2024 through Xtra Mile Recordings.

The ‘Pub Shed Bootleg’ features 6 tracks from the ‘Shanty Punk’ album, played live at the legendary Forge & Flagon pub shed earlier this year. It perfectly encapsulates the raucous fun that is a Skinny Lister gig. Pre-save the EP HERE.

Dan Heptinstall explains: “The Forge & Flagon has been a big part of the Skinny Lister story from our very beginning and has always remained some kind of spiritual home for the band. We named our first album after it and have enjoyed so many great and often messy nights in The Forge over the years. We recently shot the video for our single ‘Company Of The Bar’ there - which perfectly captures the atmosphere of the place.



For our latest release – the six-track live EP ‘Pub Shed Bootleg’ – we again felt the enduring pull of The Forge. This time we brought along a crude recording setup to capture us playing a selection of songs taken from our recent album ‘Shanty Punk’. It was great to have Smudge and Mandy (landlord and landlady) along with a whole bunch of Forge regulars join us for the session to help fill the shed and the recordings with that truly unique atmosphere. Even Party George is present to get the place jumping with his self-penned song ‘William Harker’.



As Shanty Punk was largely made as an album to be played live – it’s great to take these six tracks and hear them in a live but intimate setting, giving the tracks an even more beer-soaked rowdy atmosphere and a fresh dimension. It has also been a great way to touch base with Skinny Lister’s origins and first inspirations, which remains a part of the band’s core DNA to this day. Cheers to that and long live The Forge!"



The release comes just before a summer of festival performances at 2000 Trees Festival, Vainstream and Angeliter Open Air Festival before touring across Europe supporting Frank Turner. They then return to the UK for their traditional end-of-year headline tour bonanza.

Regularly cited as one of the best live bands in the biz, the Skinnies’ annual live pilgrimage around the UK has become the stuff of gig circuit legend in recent years. And already champing at the bit to go again, the band will be hitting the road for a run of unmissable fixtures from Newcastle to Nottingham, Bristol to Birmingham, multiple venues in Scotland, plus sizing-up the prospect of a big pre-Christmas finale at London’s The Scala at the tail end of this year.

As Dan Heptinstall says of the 2024 Winter tour: “Our end of year wouldn’t be the same without hitting the road for our annual Skinny UK Tour. And Christmas doesn’t officially start until we hit London for the Skinny Christmas bash, for which we go even bigger this year - at the amazing Scala in Kings Cross. Can’t wait to get back out there for some serious partying! We might even find space in the set to test drive a few new tracks. See you at the barrier!”

With 13 dates in all across the UK, catch Skinny Lister at these venues as follows:

SKINNY LISTER - WINTER 2024 TOUR

NOVEMBER

23 - BRISTOL Thekla

27 - OXFORD O2 Academy 2

28 - Manchester Academy 3

29 - BIRMINGHAM Castle & Falcon

30 - CARDIFF Clwb Ifor Bach

DECEMBER

4 - YORK Crescent

5 - NEWCASTLE Cluny

6 - ABERDEEN Tunnels

7 - EDINBURGH Mash House

8 - NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

11 - EXETER Cavern

12 - PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

13 - LONDON Scala

