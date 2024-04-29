Skating Polly Playing North American Tour This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Skating Polly is thrilled to hit the road for a headline tour in support of their double album Chaos County Line – which was released June 23rd via El Camino Media.

Produced by longtime collaborator Brad Wood (Liz Phair, Jesus Lizard, Veruca Salt), the LP followed 2018’s critically acclaimed The Make It All Show, features a guest appearance by David Yow (Jesus Lizard, Flipper), and was Skating Polly’s first album in five years.

Over the past decade, few artists have embodied the unbridled freedom of punk like Skating Polly. Formed when stepsisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse were just 9 and 14, the band have channeled their chameleonic musicality into a sound they call “Ugly Pop,” unruly and subversive and wildly melodic. With Kelli’s brother Kurtis Mayo joining on drums in 2017, they’ve also built a close-knit community of fans while earning the admiration of their musical forebears, a feat that’s found them collaborating with icons like X’s Exene Cervenka and Beat Happening’s Calvin Johnson, touring with Babes In Toyland, and starring as the subject of a feature-length documentary. On their double album Chaos County Line, Skating Polly reach a whole new level of self-possession, ultimately sharing their most expansive and emotionally powerful work to date.

Having toured North America extensively before and after the LP release, Skating Polly is excited to play to wildly enthusiastic audiences across the US and Canada once again. All confirmed dates are below and for the most up-to-date information, visit HERE.

Confirmed Skating Polly Tour Dates:

May 8th @ The Filling Station in Bozeman, MT

May 10th @ Uptown VFW in St Paul, MN

May 11th @ Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL

May 13th @ Rumba Café in Columbus, OH

May 14th @ Smiling Moose in Pittsburgh, PA

May 16th @ Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON

May 17th @ Pouzza Fest in Montreal, QC

May 18th @ Rockwood Music Hall in Boston, MA

May 19th @ Trans Pecos in Queens, NY

May 21st @ PhilaMOCA in Philadelphia, PA

May 22nd @ Metro Gallery in Baltimore, MD

May 24th @ Cat’s Cradle (Back room) in Carrboro, NC

May 25th @ Altar at the Masquerade in Atlanta, GA

July 7th @ Camp Punksylvania in Gilbert, PA

Photo credit: Travis Traut

Play Broadway Games