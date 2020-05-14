Sixthman Postpones Remaining 2020 Festivals

In light of recent global events due to the unprecedented Covid-19 situation, Sixthman, the global leader in destination vacation festivals, regretfully announces the postponement of all remaining 2020 festivals. Select festivals have already been rescheduled for 2021 including Joe Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II (sailing August 17-22, 2021 from Athens, Greece on board Norwegian Pearl), The Broadway Cruise (sailing November 13-17,2021 from New York City to Bermuda) and the resort based All The Best Fest (May 19-23, 2021 returning to the Breathless + Now Onyx Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic). Knotfest at Sea (sailing August 2021 from Athens, Greece on board Norwegian Pearl) hosted by Slipknot will also be returning with exact dates and ports to be announced. Kesha's Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2, The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV, Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender, and The KISS Kruise X will also move to October / November 2021 with new dates to be announced soon. Invitations have been extended for all currently booked 2020 artists to return in 2021. Each event's full lineups, which will feature some returning and new acts for next year, to be announced when complete. More information on all festivals can be found at www.sixthman.net.

Sixthman CEO Anthony Diaz has released the following update:

Going above & beyond to create moments and memories that last a lifetime is why we do what we do. We see something incredibly special happen when communities come together to celebrate shared passions. Serving them on vacation is what has driven us for the past 20 years and 145 immersive events on land, sand and sea. We recognize we're in the midst of uncertain times right now-times that call for extra flexibility, special value and an absolute assurance that the health and safety of our guests is being closely looked after.

With that, we hope our new 'Looking After Our Communities' assurance program gives peace of mind to our guests by offering the following:

1. New Safety Protocols:

a. Sixthman is working closely with Norwegian Cruise Line and our partners to support the enhanced health and safety measures being put in place in preparation for when the time is right for sailings to resume.

2. Flexibility in Refunds and Transfers:

a. Transfer Policy

i. For all guests currently booked on a 2020 festival who want to keep their festival reservation, they can transfer their reservation to the rescheduled 2021 dates.

b. New Cruise Credit Policy

i. If a festival's new 2021 dates do not work for a guest currently booked on a 2020 festival, they have the option to cancel their reservation and receive a credit for a future Sixthman festival OR Norwegian Cruise Line sailing.

c. New Refund Policy

i. If a festival's new 2021 dates do not work for a guest currently booked on a 2020 festival, they now have the option to receive a full refund of all monies paid if they cancel their reservation through August 31st, 2020.

d. Looking After Our Communities

i. Giving all guests currently booked or looking to book on a 2021 event the option to change or cancel festival reservations for any of Sixthman's 2021 events. Guests who decide to alter their reservation through August 31st, 2020 will receive an event credit that can be used on any Sixthman festival (land or sea) or any Norwegian Cruise Line sailing through 12/31/2022

3. Onboard Incentives and Benefits:

a. Free Beverage Package

i. As a thank you to our communities-all current and future guests who book through August 31st, 2020 on any 2021 cruise will have the option to select a Free Beverage Package -with only the associated gratuities to be charged.

b. Additional Event Specific Experiences

i. To further give back to our trusted communities, we are actively working with our partners and hosts to craft unique experiences for our guests on each of our 2021 sailing. These event specific experiences will be announced on a rolling basis throughout the next few months.

While our guests, artist partners and the Sixthman team are all sad the time is not right this year to come together as a community, we know how special it will be to return together on vacation next year and are already counting down the days.

-Anthony Diaz | CEO Sixthman





