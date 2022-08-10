Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sixth Annual Songwriters in Paradise Cabo Unveils Artist Lineup

Sixth Annual Songwriters in Paradise Cabo Unveils Artist Lineup

The festival is taking place November 30 - December 3, 2022 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  

On the heels of the wildly successful launch of Songwriters in Paradise Healdsburg, an experience that featured 4 nights at some of Sonoma County's best wineries SIP is thrilled to reveal the musical lineup for the sixth annual SIP CABO, taking place November 30 - December 3, 2022 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Each of SIP's destination experiences features some of Music City's most accomplished songwriters performing intimate "Bluebird Cafe" style acoustic shows each evening. This year's featured venues in Cabo San Lucas include Bahia Hotel, Sur Beach House and Bar Esquina.

SIP CABO offers beautiful sights, sounds, and flavors. The SIP shows are on the sand, the food is out of this world, the sun is always shining and the tequila is always flowing. In other words, SIP CABO is a perfect few days in Mexico. "We've had some amazing shows in Cabo but this may be our best SIP Cabo yet," commented songwriter and SIP founder Patrick Davis. "I can't wait and know our fans are beyond excited, too."

SIXTH ANNUAL SIP CABO LINEUP FEATURING

TIM NICHOLS

DAVID RYAN HARRIS

JEDD HUGHES

LAUREN JENKINS

MARK BRYAN (of Hootie & The Blowfish)

PATRICK DAVIS

KYLIE SACKLEY

LEVI LOWREY

CHRIS STILLS

The SIP CABO 2022 lineup, like every SIP lineup, consists of award-winning, world-renowned songwriting talents including multi-award-winning artist Tim Nichols who helped pen smash hits like Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying," Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California" and numerous hits for artists including Faith Hill, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley and Lee Ann Womack.

Also on the lineup is Academy of Country Music 2022 Guitar Player of the Year nominee Jedd Hughes (Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, Little Big Town, Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell), and David Ryan Harris (John Mayer, Dave Matthews, Santana).

Other talents include Mark Bryan (Hootie & the Blowfish), Patrick Davis (Guy Clark, Jimmy Buffett, Jewel, Pat Green, Lady A. Morgan Wallen), Americana favorite Lauren Jenkins, and Nashville-based songwriter Kylie Sackley (Faith Hill, Sam Hunt, Hunter Hayes). Levi Lowrey is a songwriting multi-instrumentalist who has been impressing crowds with his talents for over 20 years.

Levi's songwriting credits include Zac Brown Band's "Colder Weather", "The Wind" and so many more. Finally, SIP is thrilled to have Chris Stills performing at his first ever SIP event. Stills comes from a musical family that includes both a rock n' roll mother & father Stephen Stills and Véronique Sanson.




From This Author - Michael Major


Julian Lage Shares New Single 'Tributary'
August 10, 2022

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has shared “Tributary,” available now for streaming and download. An official live performance video featuring the formidable trio of Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Dave King premieres on YouTube. “Tributary” marks the latest single from Lage’s upcoming new album, View With A Room. Plus, check out tour dates!
Dominic Chianese to Star in THE OLD GUITARIST Short Film
August 10, 2022

Will Nunziata (award-winning Co-Creator and Director of the Broadway-bound musical Little Black Book) has written and directed a short film starring his long-time friend Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos, The Godfather Part II) titled The Old Guitarist. The film is inspired by the Pablo Picasso painting of the same name.
PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGIN OF BATMAN'S BUTLER to Return to HBO Max in October
August 10, 2022

Season three of the series begins after five years: the civil war is over, and a revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains. The cast features Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda.
Cold Showers Release 'Strength In Numbers' EP
August 10, 2022

In October of 2020, exhausted by isolation, Cold Showers singer Jonathan Weil proposed the band pack their cars full of gear, rent a house in the desert wilderness of Joshua Tree, and record a new EP. Guitarist Chris King credits the freedom of escaping the city and its distractions for the collection’s looser mood. Watch the new music video now!
David Nail Announces 'Story To Tell Tour' Featuring Tyler Braden
August 10, 2022

Kicking off in September, Nail will be on the road for a nearly three month run of shows across the South and Midwest. With stops from South Carolina to Texas and Ohio, there are numerous chances for fans to catch the country hitmaker and GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter on the road. Check out upcoming tour dates now!