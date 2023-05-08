Sirona Releases New Single 'Feel High'

"Feel High" is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Sirona, the French-Belgian DJ / Producer duo, have just released their latest track "Feel High" on HMG's tech house imprint 'lowmid'. The track is a perfect representation of Sirona's unique sound.

Individually, the duo has managed to amass more than 10 million streams with consistent radio support for their respective releases. Naturally, combining their passion and skill since 2018 has proven fruitful as they launch their project with their debut release, collaborating with chart topper and global star Chuckie.

Sirona is the French Gaul Goddess of health, and their latest release is an electrifying shot to the heart with the sole intention of reviving the listener's spirits with the power of music. "Feel High" promises to inspire fans to spread energy far and wide, starting with this latest release on HMG's tech house imprint 'lowmid'.

Sirona's unique sound and energy have already earned them a residency on the popular radio station NRJ, which airs throughout France, Belgium, Germany, Cyprus, and beyond.

"Feel High" is available now on all major streaming platforms.



