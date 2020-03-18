Singer-Songwriter Porcelan Releases Visuals To New Single ACT OUT

Singer-Songwriter Porcelan Releases Visuals To New Single ACT OUT

"Act Out" is the follow-up buzz single to PORCELAN's chart-topping hit song, "Lois Lane", which became a Billboard Magazine Top15 record. "Act Out" will be featured on PORCELAN's forthcoming debut album, "Mood Ring", to be released this Summer. The in-your-face single was written by Porcelan, Hamilton Hardin, Denarious Holmes and produced by Hamilton Hardin.

PORCELAN has just been announced as one of the Brand Ambassadors for PZI Denim by Lisa Raye. "I am truly honored and humbled for this awesome partnership with Lisa Raye. As a bottom-heavy girl myself, sometimes its a challenge finding the right denim that fits right and holds it all in and PZI by Lisa Raye does just that...so the product speaks to me," mentions Porcelan.

(VIDEO LINK) ACT OUT by PORCELAN

(AUDIO LINK) "ACT OUT" by PORCELAN

Recording artist and songwriter, born and Raised in the Westwood area of South Memphis, TN. PORCELAN is today's contemporary urban/R&B "It Girl".




