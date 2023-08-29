Singer-Songwriter Chloe Stroll Releases Sophomore Single 'Pedestal'

Coming off last month’s release of Chloe Stroll’s debut single, “Run,” today, the rising singer-songwriter delivers a heart-wrenching ballad, “Pedestal,” as her second release. The deeply personal track takes listeners on an emotional journey of heartbreak.

Written in New York by Stroll and songwriter Scott Harris and recorded in just one day, “Pedestal,” is effortless, yet grand and draws inspiration from both of their lives and experiences. The song provides an outlet for listeners to endure the sentiment of the song through the powerful and meaningful lyrics: “Cuz you slipped through my hands/Like holding quicksand/And I built a foundation on it/I guess perfect doesn’t really exist.”

“‘Pedestal’ is about someone breaking your heart,” Stroll said, “And the reality is, no matter if it is a relationship or friendship, it’s devastating when someone that you held in such high regard has broken your heart. Whether it’s a trial of trust or whatever could have happened, that was where the inspiration for the song came from.”

Press have already shared their excitement for Stroll with Popdust declaring, “‘Run’ is a sensational entry into the industry, Chloe's melodic tone and crushing lyrics will have you begging for more.”

Chloe Stroll is a songwriting force whose earnest and raw storytelling, sparkling vocals, and melancholia-laced pop captivates listeners and offers us all a place of solace, healing, and ultimately, hope. Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, Chloe developed an unwavering passion for music, writing her very first song at the tender age of seven.

While she went on to work on other ventures, music remained a constant gravitational force, tugging at Stroll's heart and mind. Now, Chloe is embracing the singer she has always aspired to be and writing the profound songs that capture her life experiences. "Pedestal" is the second of many soul-stirring tracks she has poured her heart and soul into, embodying a life where music perpetually takes center stage.