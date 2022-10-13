Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 13, 2022  

Singer-Songwriter Andrew Salgado Releases New Single 'Learning How To Forget'

Country artist Andrew Salgado has released a new single "Learning How to Forget." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. You can listen to the single here.

"'Learning How to Forget' is a song I wrote that tells the story of how difficult it is to forget someone. It is like closing a story while you still have some chapters left. For those who are struggling to 'learn how to forget' I hope this helps you." - Andrew Salgado

Andrew Salgado's new single "Learning How to Forget" takes us back to those bittersweet memories shared with someone who may not be as present in our lives now, with lyrics such as "Thought it would be easy/But you can't take a memory back/I try to deny it/But my heart won't let my mind forget/The color of your dress/Your eyes, your hair, the way your lips felt." This section of the track truly showcases Salgado's lyrical talent, as well his ability to provide an emotional vocal delivery.

Synapse Publishing & Entertainment shares, "We have had fans contact us who have lost a loved one unexpectedly, others who have broken up with someone, or even some who have friends moving away. The weeping guitar and smooth vocals are just the right combination for the touching lyrics Salgado has given us."

LEARNING HOW TO FORGET

Written by Andrew Salgado
Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC

Andrew Salgado, who has been signed with Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC since 2017, came to prominence winning a national singer-songwriting competition and has penned songs for and with legends such as Brian Wilson, Darryl Worley, and Kacey Musgraves. He has opened for some of country music's biggest icons such as Eli Young, Clint Black, and Toby Keith, released several well-received indie albums, and had his music featured in film and theatre.

The Nashville based recording artist with Chicago roots released his third album, '86 VOL 2 - Autumn Dawn' on April 8th, followed by a 2-month media tour, resulting in his first radio single, "Lipstick Stains on my T-Shirt," which moved rapidly up the Music Row charts while playing on over 45 US radio stations and several major stations overseas. His vinyl record is now being sold by 10 record stores across the country and he is beginning to book his next major tour which is launching later this fall.

Andrew's immense talent has led him to be featured in multiple magazines, on podcasts, and even seen on television and heard on the radio. Salgado was featured for three years on the nationally aired PBS special "Songs at the Center" and has had appearances on WGN, ABC and NBC. For more information about Andrew Salgado, click here.

