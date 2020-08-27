Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sin City Drop New Video 'She's Got No Heart'

Article Pixel

Sin City have dropped the new video for 'She's Got No Heart' and announced European tour dates.

Aug. 27, 2020  

Sin City Drop New Video 'She's Got No Heart'

Sin City have dropped the new video for 'She's Got No Heart' and announced European tour dates.

The smoky, gin-soaked second music video from Sin City sees the lads showing off their soul side with their jaded tale of heartbreak; "She's Got No Heart".

With disco-balls a-spinning and leopard print dresses a-twirlin' you'll be hard pressed not to light up a smoke and sink a few tear-soaked whiskeys after watching this sleaze-fest.

The song comes from their new album, Sin City Or Bust, their third full length release this year.

The duo's upcoming European tour dates below.

11/09 - Ypres (BE) @ JOC
12/09 - Amsterdam (NL) @ Melo Melo
14/09 - Liege (BE) @ Far West
16/09 - Biel (CH) @Atomic Cafe
17/09 - Kreuzlingen (CH) Horst Club
18/09 - Lausanne (CH) @ Cyrule
19/09 - Geneva (CH)
20/09 - Zurich (CH)
25/09 - Rimini (IT) @ Sidro Club
27/09 - Turin (IT)
2/10 - Valence (FR)
3/10 - Marseilles (FR)
4/10 - Mondragon (SP)

Sin City Drop New Video 'She's Got No Heart'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Rachel Bay Jones In Concert Tonight With Seth Rudetsky
  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!