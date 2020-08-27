Sin City Drop New Video 'She's Got No Heart'
Sin City have dropped the new video for 'She's Got No Heart' and announced European tour dates.
The smoky, gin-soaked second music video from Sin City sees the lads showing off their soul side with their jaded tale of heartbreak; "She's Got No Heart".
With disco-balls a-spinning and leopard print dresses a-twirlin' you'll be hard pressed not to light up a smoke and sink a few tear-soaked whiskeys after watching this sleaze-fest.
The song comes from their new album, Sin City Or Bust, their third full length release this year.
The duo's upcoming European tour dates below.
11/09 - Ypres (BE) @ JOC
12/09 - Amsterdam (NL) @ Melo Melo
14/09 - Liege (BE) @ Far West
16/09 - Biel (CH) @Atomic Cafe
17/09 - Kreuzlingen (CH) Horst Club
18/09 - Lausanne (CH) @ Cyrule
19/09 - Geneva (CH)
20/09 - Zurich (CH)
25/09 - Rimini (IT) @ Sidro Club
27/09 - Turin (IT)
2/10 - Valence (FR)
3/10 - Marseilles (FR)
4/10 - Mondragon (SP)