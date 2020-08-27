Sin City Drop New Video 'She's Got No Heart'

Sin City have dropped the new video for 'She's Got No Heart' and announced European tour dates.

Sin City have dropped the new video for 'She's Got No Heart' and announced European tour dates.

The smoky, gin-soaked second music video from Sin City sees the lads showing off their soul side with their jaded tale of heartbreak; "She's Got No Heart".

With disco-balls a-spinning and leopard print dresses a-twirlin' you'll be hard pressed not to light up a smoke and sink a few tear-soaked whiskeys after watching this sleaze-fest.

The song comes from their new album, Sin City Or Bust, their third full length release this year.

The duo's upcoming European tour dates below.

11/09 - Ypres (BE) @ JOC

12/09 - Amsterdam (NL) @ Melo Melo

14/09 - Liege (BE) @ Far West

16/09 - Biel (CH) @Atomic Cafe

17/09 - Kreuzlingen (CH) Horst Club

18/09 - Lausanne (CH) @ Cyrule

19/09 - Geneva (CH)

20/09 - Zurich (CH)

25/09 - Rimini (IT) @ Sidro Club

27/09 - Turin (IT)

2/10 - Valence (FR)

3/10 - Marseilles (FR)

4/10 - Mondragon (SP)

