Simon King's Comedy AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN To Be Released May 2

Out May 2, 2023, co-release from 800 Pound Gorilla Media and Comedy Here Often?, Available via YouTube, TVOD, AVOD & for purchase.

Apr. 17, 2023  
Comic veteran Simon King's latest comedy special As Good As Or Better Than directed by Rory Scovel will be released on May 2, 2023. Said King "I called the special this because I was starting to wonder if my best days were behind me. Turns out I'm as good as or better than I ever was."

This special is not for the faint of heart or dim of mind, because the world these days has a lot of nonsense to cut through and true to form, Simon holds no quarter. With his lightning wit and seemingly effortless ability to jump from absurd to the sublime, Simon attacks the stage grabbing, willfully ignorant and hateful by the throat. Whether it's racists, gun nuts, fear mongering politics, shallow people, or the elderly, no one is safe. Said King, "this is what just the right amount of missed opportunities, rowdy bars, brutal shows, miles on the road, failures and struggle gets you. If you're lucky."

Directed by the incredible Rory Scovel, Simon's relentless insight goes down smooth in this beautifully shot special using great comedy to open your mind to the true state of our society. Simon King says what needs to be said in his naturally hilarious, rapid-fire, punk rock delivery and always leaves you wanting more.

When discussing the collaboration between Rory Scovel and Simon King, King said, "You need a director who not only understands what you do but stand up itself to take the lead. Rory was the perfect choice. He's an exceptional stand up comedian so he knows what we do better than most and had an incredible and perfectly suited vision that gave us, what I believe to be, one of the most visually striking and expertly directed stand up comedy specials there is. It simply would not be what it is without his incredible talent."

As Good As Or Better Than will be available for download on 800pgm.com and 800 Pound Gorilla's YouTube channel, as well as various TVOD & AVOD platforms that it will be accepted on at the time. This list of outlets include Amazon, Vudu, Hoopla, Tube, Roku, Vizio, etc. 800 Pound Gorilla and Comedy Here Often? have partnered on this release. The release date for all formats is May 2, 2023.



