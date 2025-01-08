Silvia Tancredi Releases New Single 'Life As Art'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three years after the release of her third album "Love," Silvia Tancredi returns to the music scene with "Life As Art," a new single with a sophisticated vibe, out now.

Distributed by The Palma Music and Reload Music Italia (in collaboration with Sony Music), the track represents a chapter of great elegance and artistic maturity in the singer's career.

With an evocative title, 'Life As Art' is described by the artist as "a journey through the relationship between the essence of life and the freedom of expression in art." The song merges music and meaning, exploring how art can give voice to existence and its complexity.

In the video, Silvia Tancredi creates a visual dialogue between different forms of artistic expression. Her voice becomes a medium to transform shapes and colors into sound, in a perfect fusion of visual art and music. Silvia is transformed into a piece of art by the well-known painter Maurizio D'Andrea, winner of the 'Triennale di Venezia' 2024. Watch the video here and listen to the song below.

