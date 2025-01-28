Silverstein Details Spring Leg of 25 Years of Noise Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed Canadian rock band Silverstein are continuing to celebrate their 25th anniversary with the spring leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour. Kicking off on April 18th, newly announced dates will feature support from Real Friends, Broadside, and Greyhaven. Pre-sale tickets, including VIP packages, will be available today starting at 12pm ET at here. General on-sale begins this Friday, Jan 31st at 10am local time.

The band shares: “The celebration continues! 25 Years of Noise – Spring Edition is coming this April and May with an incredible lineup featuring Real Friends, Broadside, and Greyhaven. We’re heading to some new cities and revisiting places we haven’t played in years. With two albums and a world tour, 2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for Silverstein. See you on the road!”

This year, fans around the world are invited to join the band in celebrating their “silver” anniversary with the 25 Years Of Noise Tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and fans are able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist. The first leg of North American dates continues through February 15th and features support from Thursday, Arm’s Length, and Split Chain. Following the month-long run, Silverstein will bring the tour to the UK / EU alongside Thursday, The Callous Daoboys ahead of the newly announced spring leg.

In addition to the new tour dates, Silverstein recently released “Don’t Let Me Get Too Low”. The song is the latest from Antibloom, the first part of their prolific double album Antibloom / Pink Moon. The records were written in the deserts of Joshua Tree and represent the band’s most eclectic and prolific body of work to date. Antibloom will see its release on February 21st, 2025 via UNFD, with Pink Moon to follow later in the year. Pre-orders for Antibloom are available now here.

About Silverstein:

Silverstein enters its 25th year with two full-length albums set for 2025. The band that NME calls “legendary,” and Loudwire placed among the Most Prolific Rock & Metal Artists of the 21st Century, continues to innovate and inspire on forward-thinking records and at crowd-embracing live shows.

Silverstein songs like “My Heroine,” “Smile in Your Sleep,” “The Afterglow,” and “Infinite” are postmodern anthems for a devoted following earned with passionate performances and authentic artistry. As recently as 2024, The Needle Drop called them “emo hardcore legends.” While their 500M+ streams reflect that, Silverstein grew up in a scene where the music and message come first.

Audiences sing and scream along in packed theaters, at festivals, and on tours around the world with groups like Simple Plan, Rise Against, Good Charlotte, Pierce The Veil, Beartooth, and Underoath.

Silverstein have continued to build on their already-wide reaching impact. Immersing themselves in new technologies like TikTok, Discord, the metaverse and Twitch (even holding public writing sessions with fans over the latter) during its formation, the band have confirmed their unique ability to adapt and connect in all cycles of their career.

North American Tour Dates:

(w/ Thursday, Arm’s Length, Split Chain)

1/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

1/29 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

1/31 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

2/1 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

2/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

2/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

2/6 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

2/8 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

2/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

2/11 – Chicago, IL @ Concord

2/12 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

2/14 – Toronto, ON @ History

2/15 – Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

(w/ Real Friends, Broadside, Greyhaven)

4/18 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

4/19 – Portland, ME @ Aura

4/20 – Hartford, CT @ Webster

4/22 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

4/23 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

4/24 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Club

4/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

4/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

4/29 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

4/30 – FT. Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern

5/02 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

5/03 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

5/04 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

5/06 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

5/07 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

5/08 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

5/10 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

5/11 – Allentown, PA @ Archer

5/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National

5/14 – Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

5/16 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

* - indicated Festival Date

UK / EU Tour Dates:

(w/ Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Bloom)

2/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

3/1 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

3/4 – Brussels, BE @ AB

3/5 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

3/6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

3/7 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

3/8 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

3/10 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

3/11 – Nuremburg, DE @ Löwensaal

3/13 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

3/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

3/15 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

Photo Credit: Wyatt Clough

