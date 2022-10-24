Sigala Announces New Album 'Every Cloud'
The album will be available on various formats that include, digital release, vinyl, CD and cassette.
British artist, producer and DJ Sigala announces his brand-new album 'Every Cloud', which is available to pre-order now alongside a headline tour for 2022.
'Every Cloud' follow's up 2018's 'Brighter Days' debut, which was the highest charting dance debut album of that year, making it a BRIT certified breakthrough record with 150k+ sales in the UK alone. The impressive debut album featured a stellar line-up of collaborators that included Kylie Minogue, Paloma Faith, French Montana, Ella Eyre, Becky Hill + more!
Available on various formats that include, digital release, vinyl, CD and cassette, 'Every Cloud' is set to include another mammoth line-up of guest artists, which are soon to be revealed. Sigala has been teasing the body of work over the past year by releasing a handful of smash singles from the collection, including 'Lasting Lover', with James Arthur, 'Melody', 'Stay The Night' ft. Talia Mar and the David Guetta and Sam Ryder collaboration 'Living Without You'. Collectively these releases have amassed a staggering half a billion streams and counting.
The announcement of his headline tour continues on from a busy 2021, which saw his triumphant return to the live scene and play to thousands of fans across his sold-out North American tour. Following an unforgettable performance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert with Ella Eyre, the year ahead is set to be another standout for Sigala, who is looking forward to re-engaging with his fans and bringing the Sigala experience to more live electrifying shows.
Listen to the new single here:
From “House of Dragons” to “Stranger Things” and “The Kardashians” to “The Bachelorette,” or from “The Bear” to “Real Housewives” and Nancy Sinatra to Freddie Mercury and more, the show is a nonstop, laugh-ridden hour with tricks and treats along the way. Plus, actor and funny man Kal Penn will join Kelly and Ryan live on the show.
Mother Mother Release Live EP During Sold-Out Tour
October 24, 2022
Alt-rock Canadian stars Mother Mother are celebrating their fans, as well as their massive European summer tour in support of Imagine Dragons where they played to one million people, with the release of Live from Santiago de Compostela; a six track EP which sees the band in top form, performing some of their biggest hits to stadium-sized crowds.
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Sees Biggest HBO Finale Audience Since Series Finale Of GAME OF THRONES
October 24, 2022
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON concluded its first season with 9.3 million viewers Sunday night across all platforms, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, despite heavy hitting competition from Sunday Night Football and the final game of the Major League Baseball ALCS between the NY Yankees and Houston Astros.
Taylor Swift to Release CINDERELLA-Inspired 'Bejeweled' Music Video Tonight
October 24, 2022
The track is off her recent album 'Midnights,' which was released on Friday, October 21. Swift also premiered the 'Anti-Hero' music video on Friday. Swift shared a first look at her costume for the upcoming Cinderella-inspired music video. Check out the first look photo from the upcoming music video now!
George Birge Set to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in November
October 24, 2022
“Mind On You,” from George’s self-titled debut EP, has already accumulated over 7 million streams, but almost wasn’t even recorded by George. Co-written by George along with Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler and Colt Ford and produced by Ash Bowers, “Mind On You” was originally on hold by Jason Aldean but he decided to release it himself.