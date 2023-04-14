Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shygirl Releases Deluxe Album 'Nymph_O'

Apr. 14, 2023  

Experimental pop star Shygirl releases, Nymph_o the deluxe version of her praised debut album Nymph today via Because Music.

The deluxe album includes features and remixes from fellow trailblazing artists Björk, Eartheater, Erika de Casier, Tinashe, Sevdaliza, Deto Black, Fatima Al Qadiri and Arca. The 11-track deluxe includes recently released singles "Playboy / Positions," which arrived with a Sam Ibram-directed video, the Björk remix of "Woe (I See It From You Side)" and the Tinashe assisted version of "Heaven."

Shygirl is approaching the end of the North American leg of her Nymph World Tour, which saw sold out shows in Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and New York City. Shygirl will take the stage in Atlanta tonight and perform in Miami tomorrow night. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Shygirl's debut album Nymph was praised for its intimacy and emotional depth and Nymph_o take things to the next level. The original album included the tracks "Shlut," "Nike," "Coochie (a bedtime story)", "Come For Me" and "Firefly," all of which showcased Shygirl's innovative approach. Pitchfork called it "a definitive collection of songs that builds upon what already makes the artist remarkable."

In addition to her musical endeavors, Shygirl has also made a name for herself in the fashion world, starring in Calvin Klein's Fall campaign and in Burberry's AW21 presentation, as well as being one of the few stars featured in the campaign for Daniel Lee's first collection for Burberry. She was also included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and has graced the cover of multiple prestigious magazines including Office Magazine, V Magazine, AnOther Magazine and 032c.

Listen to Nymph_o above, see full deluxe version details below and stay tuned for more from Shygirl coming soon.

