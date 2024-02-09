Shygirl Releases 'Club Shy' EP Out Now & Focus Single 'Mr. Useless (Ft. SG Lewis)'

Club Shy features musicians across the musical landscape, including Empress Of, Cosha, and Lolo Zouaï.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Shygirl releases her new EP, Club Shy, via Because Music. The EP serves as an expansion of Shygirl's signature club atmosphere and follows previously released singles “tell me,” "thicc," and "f@k€.”

The project also includes focus single “mr. useless (ft. SG Lewis),” a mesmerizing dance track that Danny Howard will support as his Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 tonight. Produced alongside Kingdom, Boys Noize, Karma Kid, Sega Bodega, and the aforementioned SG Lewis, Club Shy sees a new side to Shygirl as she leans into her deep-rooted affinity for club and electronic music whilst keeping true to her sultry persona.

Club Shy features musicians across the musical landscape, including Empress Of, Cosha, and Lolo Zouaï. The album is available for streaming now and can be pre-ordered on pink 12” vinyl exclusively via https://shop.shygirl.tv/ (released March 29).

Originating as an homage to East London's vibrant nightlife scene, the launch of Club Shy in London's Metropolis in 2022 was followed by the series reaching Los Angeles with PinkPantheress in attendance, whilst Club Shy Brazil saw special sets from VTSS, LSDXOXO, and Charli XCX as a guest. Shygirl went on to host Club Shy events in Chicago and the legendary Webster Hall in New York.

2023 saw Shygirl's debut album, Nymph, shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year and saw Shy receive the AIM UK Independent Breakthrough award. The musician also opened up for Beyoncé for her Renaissance stop in London and released Nymph_o, a deluxe version of her well-received debut album. Nymph_o features Björk, Tinashe, Arca, Erika de Casier, Eartheater, Fatima Al Qadiri, and more.



