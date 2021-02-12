Shpongle Announces 'Carnival Of Peculiarities' EP

Shpongle kicks off 2021 with the release of their Carnival Of Peculiarities EP, a seamless flow of three genre-defying tracks that will tickle your auditory receptors and stimulate your neuronal connections.

This extraordinary sonic voyage features the vivid storytelling, evocative harmonic fabric, and unique fusion of electronic and organic instruments that have made the name Shpongle synonymous with cutting-edge electronica, pushing the limits of musical creativity even beyond barriers already broken by this legendary project.

From the opening measures of the mystical Mycelium Labyrinth, the stage is set for a journey beyond perceived dimensions, the music slowly evolving into a polyrhythmic dance of synthesized voices and percussive elements that seamlessly transition into the Carnival of Peculiarities. This celebratory cosmic circus is simultaneously soothing and uplifting, a toe-tapping emotionally expressive dance between Raja Ram's flute, Simon Posford's innovative synth, bass, and drum work, and virtuoso Sylvain Carton's double-reed horns.

Simon's antique Blüthner piano sensuously begins the final chapter of the journey and the celebratory mood then cranks up with Dr. Vinklestein Says, a much-anticipated production heard in earlier stages at sold-out shows at Red Rocks and in Simon's livestreams. This ecstatic number explodes into the mayhem of a psychedelic vaudeville show, brimming over with infectious enthusiasm and unbridled energy.

The Carnival of Peculiarities EP is a mini-album that's maximal in content, covering the stylistic spectrum and creative range of a full-length release, raising the bars of both musical expression and electronic engineering - an unforgettable odyssey through Shpongleland.

