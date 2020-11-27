Shoreline Mafia Releases 'Mafia Bidness Deluxe'

Legendary L.A. rap collective, Shoreline Mafia has just released the deluxe edition of their debut album Mafia Bidness, including eight heavy-hitting new tracks featuring production from RonRon, Cypress Moreno, DJ Flipp and more. The Mafia Bidness Deluxe album is a culmination of over 2 years worth of work and boasts standout tracks like the Fenix Flexin and Rob Vicious led "Never Be You," the turn up anthem "Gas" featuring all 4 Shoreline members, and the braggadocios "Too Rich" with "Chiraq Mogul" Z Money.

In conjunction with the deluxe release, Shoreline Mafia has shared the psychedelic visual for "Backdoor" featuring Master Kato exuberantly counting his cash and plotting his takeover.

Initially released on July 31st, 2020, Mafia Bidness peaked at number 27 on Billboard's Top 200 chart with fan favorite tracks like, "Gangstas & Sippas" feat Q Da Fool & YG (40 million streams) and "Perc Popper," as well as their massive hit "Bands" (300 million streams) which helped propel the group into the national spotlight. The album sold over 250k units and charted at #3 on Apple Music's Hip-Hop albums chart as well as #4 overall. To-date, Shoreline Mafia has racked up over 2.1 billion streams across all releases, average 16 million streams a week, and have sold over 5 million equivalent albums across all releases combined.

Shoreline Mafia has been one the most influential L.A.-based rap groups in recent history, having formed a cult-like fanbase and creating a legacy through their highly identifiable sound. As all four members of the group set out to develop their solo careers moving into 2021, Mafia Bidness will stand as testament to the group's massive impact on the sound and feel of West Coast rap for years to come. To commemorate this album release, Shoreline Mafia has released exclusive merch designed by Gallery Provence, now available via their website: hellawave.com

