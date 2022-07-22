Shordie Shordie Drops New Project 'More Than Music, PT. 2'

Baltimore rapper Shordie Shordie releases More Than Music, Pt. 2, a sprawling new project laced with neon melodies, unfiltered emotion, and all the inimitable charisma of its creator.

The project also includes "The Wire," an infectious new single and video featuring Rich Homie Quan. Recently, he became the first Baltimore rapper to go 2x Platinum and has also crossed the 1 billion stream mark which he is seen receiving a plaque for below.

On "The Wire," Shordie and Rich Homie Quan trade passionate verses and showcase an unexpected synergy. In the accompanying video, the pair get up close and personal about life in the fast lane. It's a full circle moment for Shordie to feature one of his musical influences on the track which is a tribute to both the iconic TV series and the Baltimore streets that raised him.

As a whole, More Than Music, Pt. 2 is also a reminder of the dynamic style that's made Shordie Shordie one of the most distinct rappers Baltimore has ever produced. The 17-track project sees Shordie maneuver between sultry, playful tracks like the previously released "Body Language" and feel-good lovesong "Pon De River." It's a thrilling debut from a budding star.

Additionally, More Than Music, Pt. 2 is a sequel to Shordie's 2020 effort, More Than Music. With detailed, dynamic songwriting, More Than Music, Pt. 2 refines the aesthetic and approach that he debuted on Pt. 1. Soon, Shordie will get to bring his growing gifts on the road, with his first-ever headlining tour, a move that was preceded by countless studio hours and a steadfast commitment to leveling up.

Blending emotionally transparent lyrics with a knack for melody, Shordie Shordie cuts through musical monotony with a distinct rasp and an instinct to sing his heart out. Since bursting onto the scene as part of the duo Peso Da Mafia in 2018, he has rendered tales of heartbreak and romantic ambivalence with a singular style that's made him one of rap's most original stylists.

With "Choosing" and More Than Music, Pt. 2 at his back, Shordie Shordie is set to continue his perpetual rise, which should take him to new heights throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Listen to the new project here:

On The Block Tour Dates

July 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

July 29 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

July 30 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

August 4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

August 5 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

August 7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

August 10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

August 11 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

August 12 - Reno, NV - The Alpine

August 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Aura

August 16 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

August 18 - Boston, MA - Palladium Upstairs

August 19 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

August 22 - Atlanta, GA - Aisles

August 26 - Richmond, VA - Diamond Stadium

August 27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

August 28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

Sept 3 - Chico, CA - El Rey Theatre

Sept 7 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik