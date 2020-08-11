ShipRocked Moves Dates for 2021 Sailing

The rock music cruise vacation will now take place on May 9 – 14, 2021 on the Carnival Magic.

ASK4 Entertainment has announced a shift in dates for ShipRocked 2021. The premier rock music cruise vacation originally scheduled for January 2021 will now take place on May 9 - 14, 2021 on the Carnival Magic, featuring the same ports as the original itinerary.

After selling out the past five years, ShipRocked expanded to the larger Carnival Dream class ship for 2021 and staterooms are nearly sold out.

Guest reservations for ShipRocked 2021 will automatically be transferred to the new sailing dates. For those unavailable for the new itinerary, a full refund will be available with no cancelation fees incurred prior to Tuesday, August 25.

ShipRocked 2021 departs Miami, Florida for 5 days of music and adventure, including ShipRocked's first-ever visit to the Dominican Republic - at Amber Cove just outside of Puerto Plata. ShipRocked 2021 will also include a return to the private island of Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas, an idyllic sun-drenched paradise with turquoise seas, where guests can attend an epic ShipRocked beach party. Look for the initial ShipRocked 2021 music lineup to be announced in the coming months at www.ShipRocked.com. In the meantime, see highlights of ShipRocked 2020 here: https://youtu.be/smI25ypelOw

ShipRocked creator and producer Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment explained, "After careful thought and consideration for all of our guests, artists and crew, we have decided to reschedule ShipRocked 2021. We know how eager the ShipRocked Family is to rock hard and vacation harder together again #SOON, and we didn't want to them to have to wait any longer than necessary, so we've pushed the date to spring and look forward to delivering the kind of experience that our guests have grown to love, expect, and deserve!"

In the meantime, ShipRocked's community of "ShipRockers" is staying connected via "Making Waves - The ShipRocked Podcast," which is available for free through iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Recent "Making Waves" guests include: Josh Scoggin ('68), Burton C. Bell (Ascension Of The Watchers / Fear Factory), Hyro The Hero, Joe Cotela (DED), Leo Moracchioli (FrogLeap Studios) and Tyler Baker (Goodbye June).

Produced by ASK4 Entertainment, ShipRocked is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that provides guests with the opportunity to vacation with their favorite bands, meet new friends, and reunite with old ones year after year. In addition to unique performances and musical collaborations, ShipRocked onboard and beach activities include photo meet and greets with band members, artist hosted events and activities, crazy theme nights, after hours parties and more.

The Carnival Magic features multiple dining options, well-appointed staterooms, a luxury spa, casino, fitness center, ropes course, waterpark and more. ShipRocked 2021 will feature new cabin categories, including spa level interiors, balconies and suites with extra amenities, ocean view staterooms with 2 bathrooms, and even some ocean view accommodations that can sleep up to five.

Safety and health are of the utmost importance, and ShipRocked producers ASK4 Entertainment are in regular communication with their Carnival cruise line partners regarding policies and procedures to protect the health of everyone onboard.

In 2020, ShipRocked had its biggest year to date, with 3,300 guests in attendance - including 62% returning ShipRockers. This year's onboard Cancer Sucks! charity auction, led by auctioneer Arejay Hale of Halestorm, raised over $130,000 - bringing the annual auction's all-time total to nearly $750,000 raised for cancer research.

