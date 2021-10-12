Shinedown Announces 2022 North American Tour

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced their 2022 North American Tour, Shinedown Live In Concert.

Kicking off in San Francisco on January 26, the upcoming 22-date outing will see the acclaimed quartet travel throughout the West Coast, Canada, and more, with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. Pop Evil and Ayron Jones will support on select dates.

Fan club pre-sale begins October 13 at 10am local time. Venue and radio pre-sale begin October 14 at 10am local time. General on sale begins October 15 at 10am ET. More information on tickets can be found here.

The new tour announcement comes on the heels of Shinedown's recent release of ATTENTION ATTENTION, the feature film experience of the band's 2018 record-breaking studio album of the same name, out now via Gravitas Ventures. ATTENTION ATTENTION is available on digital and cable VOD in the U.S. and Canada on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Comcast, Dish Network, Verizon Fios, and Mediacom, among others.

ATTENTION ATTENTION is a visual journey bringing to life the story of Shinedown's acclaimed chart-topping album, their sixth full-length, which has accumulated more than 622 million global streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and led to five iHeart Radio Music Award nominations.

The film masterfully weaves together the album's 14 songs - including crossover anthem "GET UP," the explosive "MONSTERS," RIAA certified Gold hit "DEVIL," the rousing "THE HUMAN RADIO," and title track "ATTENTION ATTENTION." From life's lowest lows to the highest highs, what emerges from the film is a powerful and enduring statement about humanity, overcoming struggle, the importance of mental health, not being afraid to fail, and the resolve of the human spirit.

SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2022

January 26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

January 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

January 29 - Valley Center, CA @ Harrah's Resort Southern California ^

January 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^

February 1 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

February 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

February 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

February 5 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino ^

February 7 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

February 8 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

February 10 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *^

February 11 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^

February 12 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^

February 14 - Edmonton, AB @ Convention Centre *^

February 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *^

February 17 - Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place *^

February 18 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *^

February 21 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *^

February 23 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *^

February 25 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *^

February 26 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre *^

February 27 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus *^

June 11 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival

June 17 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

KEY:

* with Pop Evil

^ with Ayron Jones

Watch the trailer for ATTENTION, ATTENTION: