Sheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl Edition

On December 1, A&M/UMe will release Sheryl Crow’s career-making major-label debut album, August 1993’s Tuesday Night Music Club, on vinyl as part of the ongoing celebration of the album’s 30th Anniversary. Propelled by the playfully descriptive Grammy-winning No. 2 hit single “All I Wanna Do,” Tuesday Night Music Club has also been certified as 7x platinum in the United States, and it is Crow’s best-selling album to date.

Tuesday Night Music Club’s was not actually released on vinyl upon the album’s initial 1993 release. But now, this highly influential, best-selling, 11-song album properly appears as it should as a 140-gram black and also a beautiful 140-gram limited-edition sea blue vinyl with white marbling. The new 1LP set also comes in a gatefold sleeve.

Bernie Grundman, who originally mastered Tuesday Night Music Club, recently used the original ½″ flat master tape to create a new master for this special 1LP edition. He then cut the lacquers for it himself at Bernie Grundman Mastering in Los Angeles. (Prior to this release, a brand-new, stunning Dolby Atmos version of Tuesday Night Music Club mixed by Mills Logan was made available digitally back on July 28.)

Crow’s breakthrough album, Tuesday Night Music Club, ultimately garnered her three Grammy Awards — Best New Artist, Record of the Year (“All I Wanna Do”), and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“All I Wanna Do”) — and it helped set in motion the trajectory of an influential and original artist who only keeps on growing with each subsequent release.

Produced by Bill Bottrell (Madonna, Shelby Lynne), Tuesday Night Music Club raised the curtain on Crow’s developing prowess as a shrewd, observational lyricist, a highly skilled lead vocalist, guitarist, and pianist, and a hitmaking song composer all rolled into one. In addition to the perpetually catchy “All I Wanna Do,” Tuesday Night Music Club brought the good people of the world songs like the empowering ballad “Strong Enough,” the hopeful wish for rebirth in “Leaving Las Vegas,” the slow-burn declaration of “Run, Baby, Run,” the slinky shrug of “Can’t Cry Anymore,” and the funky promises of “What I Can Do For You.”

Tuesday Night Music Club peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and it reached the Top 10 in eight other countries across the globe including the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Australia, where it went all the way to No. 1. In addition to its 7x platinum certification in the U.S. by the RIAA, Tuesday Night Music Club has also been certified as 2x platinum in the UK and 3x platinum in Canada, and it has also sold over 5 million copies in Europe alone.

While “All I Wanna Do” peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, it reached No.1 on the U.S. Adult Contemporary and U.S. Mainstream Top 40 charts. It made the Top 10 in ten other countries, peaking at No. 1 in Australia and Canada. The follow-up single, “Strong Enough,” reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 and hit No. 1 in Canada.

Sheryl Crow is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year. This was the first year on the ballot for Crow, who will be inducted in the Performer category. The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will occur on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Visit rockhall.com for more information.

Listen to Sheryl Crow’s Tuesday Night Music Club – 30th Anniversary Edition here.