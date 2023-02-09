Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shenandoah Announces 50+ Date 'Revival Tour' to Accompany New Single

“Revival” is the first single to drop ahead of Shenandoah’s upcoming full-length album, set for release later this year.

Feb. 09, 2023  

GRAMMY® Award-winning country band Shenandoah is hitting the road on its 2023 cross-country trek, the Revival Tour. The tour name compliments the group's new single, "Revival," released Friday, January 27, via 8 Track Entertainment/Fame Records.

The first leg of the 50+ live concert tour includes stops in Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Iowa, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Kansas, with more to be announced soon.

"It's a wonderful feeling to hit the road with the boys as we again return to radio with new music," explains Shenandoah lead singer Marty Raybon. "We are excited for what the year holds, now let's have us a Revival!"

"As a songwriter at heart, I love when a song finds its perfect home," notes Tyler Hubbard who co-wrote "Revival" with Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder and Joshua Miller. "I'm thankful that 'Revival' found its place with such a great group as Shenandoah."

Listen to the new single here:

Shenandoah Revival Tour Dates

-visit shenandoahband.com for venues, on-sale dates and ticket information

02.10 Elizabethtown, KY
02.17 Bossier City, LA*
02.18 Lake Charles, LA*
02.24 Due West, SC
03.02 Dade City, FL
03.22 W. Siloam Springs, OK
03.23 Tulsa, OK
03.24 Roland, OK
03.25 Hinton, OK
04.01 Sylacauga, AL
04.15 Georgetown, TX
04.21 Lubbock, TX
04.22 Las Cruces, NM
04.29 Pasadena, TX
05.05 West Chester, OH
05.18 Shipshewana, IN
05.19 Council Bluffs, IA
05.20 Walford, IA
05.27 Denim Springs, LA
06.02 Chickasha, OK
06.03 Ft. Worth, TX
06.10 Albany, TX
06.15 Wise, VA
06.17 McMinnville, TN
06.24 Rainsville, AL
07.01 Alexandria, MN
07.04 Russelville, AL
07.07 Bandera, TX
07.08 Norman, OK
07.13 Tuscumbia, AL
07.14 Walcot, IA
07.15 Topeka, KS
07.18 West Union, IA
07.21 Mattoon, IA*
07.29 Mineral Wells, WV
08.04 Cambridge, OH
08.19 W. Branch, MI
09.02 West Liberty, OH
09.09 Dobson, NC
09.14 Albuquerque, NM*
09.23 Bonham, TX
09.28 Alma, AR
09.29 Caldwell, TX
09.30 Tomball, TX
10.07 Winnie, TX
10.13 Hiawassee, GA
12.03 Birmingham, AL

*Country Comeback Tour w/ Billy Dean & Wade Hayes

About Shenandoah

Shenandoah originally formed in Muscle Shoals, Alabama in 1985. The band has charted 26 singles on the Billboard Hot Country charts, including #1 hits "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Sunday in the South" and "Two Dozen Roses" from 1989, "Next to You, Next to Me" from 1990, and "If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too)" from 1994. The single "Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart," which featured guest vocals from Alison Krauss, won both artists a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal." To date, the group has sold millions of albums worldwide.



