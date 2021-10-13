Sharon Corr Releases New Album 'The Fool & The Scorpion'

Multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer songwriter Sharon Corr has released her third studio album.

"It is my intention that you enjoy listening to the fruits of The Fool and The Scorpion as an entire album," Corr said in a statement. "As Albert Camus said: 'In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there's something stronger - something better, pushing right back.'"

Sharon has released a number of tracks from the album, including title track "The Fool & the Scorpion" plus "Freefall" and "Running on Rooftops."

Driven by songwriting greats such as Nick Drake and Joni Mitchell, Sharon drew from a period of time she calls "the biggest storm of her life" for the album's inspiration. As a result, the record is a cohesive body of work; a journey which centres on the desire to push on, to have faith and belief in yourself and your purpose. The 10-track album was recorded live in just 20 days at The Village in LA, with Larry Klein (Norah Jones, Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell) on producing duties and Tim Pierce (Bon Jovi, Celine Dion, Selena Gomez) on guitar. The album's musicality highlights Sharon's accomplishments as a multi-instrumentalist with over 30 years of songwriting behind her.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the music video for "Freefall" here: