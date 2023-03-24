Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shania Twain Recruits Malibu Babie For 'Giddy Up!' Cover

She also recently unveiled her eagerly awaited new album, Queen of Me.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain announced the release of a collaboration with trailblazing female producer Malibu Babie [Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj].

Babie, who is the first and only woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as a producer this century, has put her twist on Twain's current single "Giddy Up!" with a new remix.

The remix arrives on the heels of Shania's three exclusive Spotify Singles-"Queen of Me (Acoustic)" and her covers of "Falling" by Harry Styles and "Spoonful" by Howlin' Wolf.

Off the remix, Shania commented "I like to work with talented people and it's never really been part of my process to consider gender when choosing collaborators but I think it's important to work on closing this gender gap we all feel is still an obstacle. So in this instance, I sought out a female remixer - I liked Malibu Babie's style and knew she was a fan from her TikTok mashup of one of my songs. I think her Giddy Up! Remix is awesome, she is so talented and I'm so pleased to give a fellow female producer the spotlight. I hope the fans love it as much as me!"

She also recently unveiled her eagerly awaited new album, Queen of Me. Listen to Queen of Me-HERE. Fans can also shop https://officialstore.shaniatwain.com/ for signed LPs, CDs, box sets, exclusive picture discs, cassettes, and more.

Michael Major


