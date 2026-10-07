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Shane Todd to Bring HOLD ME BACK to Australian Cities

The Irish comedian will tour major Australian cities with performances of his latest stand-up material.

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Shane Todd to Bring HOLD ME BACK to Australian Cities

TEG Dainty is announcing the return of one of Ireland's most established and beloved stand-up comedians, Shane Todd, who is bringing his new show HOLD ME BACK to Australia this month.

Armed with his signature wit, razor-sharp storytelling and a complete inability to take himself seriously, Shane returns following his 2024 sold out tour.

In the last year Irish comedy superstar Shane Todd has sold out shows across America and Canada, been tour support for Kevin Hart and enjoyed continued success with his hugely popular Tea With Me podcast.

Shane also has his highly acclaimed podcast series 'We're Not F**cking Historians' which is an alternative guide to Irish history and is hosting the 'BBC New Comedy Awards' in Belfast.

This is Shane's 11th solo show.

Tour Dates

Perth – Freo.Social – Wednesday October 21 - New Show

Perth – Freo.Social – Thursday October 22

Sydney – Enmore Theatre – Sunday October 25

Brisbane – The Tivoli – Wednesday October 28

Adelaide – The Gov – Friday October 30

Melbourne – National Theatre – Saturday October 21

Tickets are on sale now at www.tegdainty.com.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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