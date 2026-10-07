Shane Todd to Bring HOLD ME BACK to Australian Cities

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TEG Dainty is announcing the return of one of Ireland's most established and beloved stand-up comedians, Shane Todd, who is bringing his new show HOLD ME BACK to Australia this month.

Armed with his signature wit, razor-sharp storytelling and a complete inability to take himself seriously, Shane returns following his 2024 sold out tour.

In the last year Irish comedy superstar Shane Todd has sold out shows across America and Canada, been tour support for Kevin Hart and enjoyed continued success with his hugely popular Tea With Me podcast.

Shane also has his highly acclaimed podcast series 'We're Not F**cking Historians' which is an alternative guide to Irish history and is hosting the 'BBC New Comedy Awards' in Belfast.

This is Shane's 11th solo show.

Tour Dates

Perth – Freo.Social – Wednesday October 21 - New Show

Perth – Freo.Social – Thursday October 22

Sydney – Enmore Theatre – Sunday October 25

Brisbane – The Tivoli – Wednesday October 28

Adelaide – The Gov – Friday October 30

Melbourne – National Theatre – Saturday October 21

Tickets are on sale now at www.tegdainty.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 14 Hrs 42 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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