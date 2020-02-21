Shane Owens To Host World Famous 'Midnite Jamboree' Saturday, Feb. 22

Neo-traditional country music artist and Alabama native, Shane Owens, will host the world famous Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree at the Troubadour Theatre on Saturday, February 22nd. Shane will take the airwaves by storm with a wide variety of songs from the classic sounds of country music, to brand new songs featured on his latest album, Thankful For Country Music. The Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree tapes at 10 P.M CT, airs live on 650-AM WSM, and worldwide online at Midnight CT. Saturday will mark the 3,801 broadcast of the Midnite Jamboree, the second longest running live radio show in history, following only the Grand Ole Opry.



"I am so excited to be appearing on the legendary Midnite Jamboree," Owens declares. "This will be my first time hosting the historic radio show. I can't wait to share our music and experience the atmosphere of great country music and the tradition that lives on in that theatre. Many of the greats have played on the Midnite Jamboree such as Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson, Marty Stuart, Garth Brooks, and even Elvis. Now, I get to be a part of this show that is still going strong after seven decades."



As part of the historic evening, Owens proudly announces his special guest to be none other than fellow Alabamian and previous ACM nominee, Ashton Shepherd.



Shepherd is as country as they come," Owens remarks. "I have always loved her music and am so excited she can join us Saturday night!"



While participating in the Country Radio Seminar, Owens continues to promote his latest single "Hard Luck Girl," as well as his new album Thankful For Country Music. Known for being one of the few modern day country artists who still pays homage to the old-school classics, Owens is committed to keeping the true sounds of country music alive. During CRS, Owens surprised radio programmers with the announcement of "Love Me To Death" as the next single to be released from his latest record.





Shane Owens On Tour:



MAR 13 - Ashford 3rd Annual Spring Fling at the Depot / Ashford, Ala.

MAR 21 - Bama Slam / New Brockton, Ala.

MAR 28 - Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo / Opp, Ala.

APR 03 - Sylvia's Bar / Pelham, Ga.

MAY 09 - The Honky Tonk / Opp, Ala.

JUL 04 - Lakepoint State Park / Eufaula, Ala.





