Shafkkat Releases Epic Rework of Beeo.'s 'Mancanze'

Listen to Shafkkat's remix of the the beeo. track.

By: Nov. 15, 2024
Shafkkat Releases Epic Rework of Beeo.'s 'Mancanze' Image
London-based electronic music producer Shafkkat is back with a fresh remix of Italian artist beeo.'s Macanze. Known for blending the vibrant energy of London's diverse music scene with intricate production, Shafkkat continues to push through his own sonic boundaries. His remix offers a dynamic reinterpretation of beeo.'s original, combining piercing techno influenced drums with sleek and evolving synth work throughout.

Shafkkat's work has previously caught the attention of industry platforms such as DJ Mag (ES), Faze Magazine, and Rinse FM, and his track Pick Me Up was featured on vinyl last year on Vinyl Moon. Meanwhile, beeo., who has been steadily honing his production with his modular synths and live performance skills, has begun carving out his own identity in the techno scene with a series of independent releases.

After initially connecting online through their shared passion for music, Shafkkat and beeo. now find their paths crossing with this remix, a bold reimagining that's set to make an impact on dance floors and playlists alike.




