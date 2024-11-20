Shaboozey and Yandel Join Lainey Wilson in Coors Light Partnership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next year, Coors Light is turning up the volume on its music platform, Chill Amplified, with two powerhouse artists – genre-bending hitmaker Shaboozey and urban Latin icon Yandel. These fresh collaborations join forces with Chill Amplified’s existing star-studded roster.

“Our mission for Chill Amplified is simple: inspire everyone to choose chill. Coors Light and Music are the perfect pairing,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors family of brands. “Now with Shaboozey and Yandel joining the party, we have the opportunity to reach even more fans across the country. Both are bringing refreshment to their respective genres in music and complement the great artists and plans Coors Light has for music in 2025.”

6X GRAMMY Award nominee Shaboozey is the breakout artist of the year carving a lane in the alternative country and hip-hop space. His multi-platinum hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” holds the record for the longest-leading Hot 100 No. 1 track ever by a solo artist. He’s also been recognized for his meticulous work as a TIME100 NEXT honoree and Billboard Country Power Player, two People’s Choice Country Award wins (New Artist of 2024 and New Artist Song of 2024), two nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards (Best New Artist and Song of the Summer) and upcoming CMA Awards (New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year).

Yandel is a world famous reggaeton artist, who has been bringing chill to music fans for years. The Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, and producer holds two No. 1 Latin albums, is a three-time Grammy award winner, and two-time Billboard Music Award winner.

Both Shaboozey and Yandel are gearing up to drop new albums and hit the road for highly anticipated tours. Coors Light is keeping things refreshed along the way with a bold, integrated ad campaign featuring digital, out-of-home (OOH) ads, eye-catching retail displays, and immersive brand activations. From concerts to store shelves, Coors Light is amplifying the fan experience in its signature chill style, blending music and beer like only Coors Light can.

Keep your eye on Coors Light’s social channels for more details on Chill Amplified in 2025 and additional artist partners to come.

Comments