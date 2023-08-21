Shaé Universe Is Sensational on 'Passenger Princess'

Shaé unveiled her much-anticipated debut EP Unorthodox last year.

Aug. 21, 2023

UK R&B singer-songwriter Shaé Universe welcomes us back into her world with new single ‘Passenger Princess’ - out now via The Orchard. The intimate new single sees Shaé’s silky vocals wrapped between nostalgic guitar licks and a minimal production by TSB. The perfect ode to the ex you’re trying to forget, ‘Passenger Princess’ is set to be the empowering soundtrack to close this summer.

Speaking on the new single, Shaé said, “Passenger Princess was birthed from bittersweet feelings about my ex at the time. He’d sent me roses all the way from LA and I still wasn’t over everything we’d been through when I received them so I put all my mixed emotions into this song. I think Passenger Princess is a very special song because not only is the title current and relatable, but the song’s deeper message of not always knowing exactly how to navigate situations is part of being a human with feelings. A part that sometimes frustrates us but hopefully, through this song, people feel seen and confident enough to accept this grey area of life.”

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Shaé Universe has made waves in the UK, West Africa and beyond making music that engages, enchants and inspires. Her mother a gospel singer and her father a pastor, Shaé weaves her spirituality, faith and sensuality through her work. Shaé is an artist who can both sing and rap, has been co-signed by the likes of Lalah Hathaway, Jorja Smith and Little Simz and has remained entirely independent - navigating the industry on her own terms. 

Shaé unveiled her much-anticipated debut EP Unorthodox last year. Laid over 7 tracks, the unique R&Drill-fusion project was the first of its kind, blending 808 slides and spartan drum patterns with Shaé’s silky vocals and emotive lyricism. The project featured much-loved singles ‘111’, ‘You Lose’, ‘Royalty’ with the mighty Kojey Radical and ‘Sit Back’ featuring rapper-of-the-moment ENNY.

Now in her new era following performances at legendary festivals around the world including Glastonbury, SXSW, Roskilde, De Roma Festival, The Great Escape and a lead feature on PHABO's latest album 'Don't Get Too Cozy', Shaé has truly taken her music to a global stage. With fans at the likes of British Vogue, NME, VICE, Rolling Stone, BET, Billboard, Highsnobiety, Complex, Wonderland and NOTION, 2023 has been Shaé’s biggest year yet. Stay tuned for more from Shaé Universe this year.



