Seratones Share New Single 'Two of a Kind'

Seratones recently announced their latest album Love & Algorhythms, out on April 29th via New West Records (pre-order here).

Today, the Shreveport, Louisiana-based band, fronted by the gospel-trained powerhouse frontwoman and activist A.J. Haynes, share new single "Two of a Kind." The song contemplates how queerness blooms beyond binaries and borders, and is highlighted by drummer Jesse Gabriel's scorched disco beat riding through clouds of red dust. The song follows previously released tracks "Good Day" and "Dark Matter."

Seratones are known for their powerhouse live shows, and have previously toured with the likes of Charles Bradley, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Black Pumas, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, and more.

Today, they have shared details for their performances next week at SXSW, including performance at Luck Reunion, Paste Magazine's "A Celebration with Women That Rock!," and more. The band's headline shows and tour dates with Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones are also on-sale now. See all dates below and get your tickets here.

Love & Algorhythms follows Seratones' breakout debut and sophomore records, which found the band performing on CBS Saturday Morning, NPR Music's Tiny Desk, and more. Now, three years later, Seratones dive into the joyful struggle to find pleasure in a world designed to destroy you on Love & Algorhythms, which was produced by Paul Butler at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas.

With themes ranging from Black feminism, Afrofuturism, astrology, and the challenges rooted in Haynes' work as a counselor in one of Louisiana's last-standing abortion clinics, Haynes says, "This is a protest album built on the form of protest I'm most interested in at this moment: getting present and sitting through difficult things with abundant joy." Throughout the record Haynes & co. explore the many different paths towards revolution-the kind of complex, disruptive, personal revolutions that can open transformative portals to a better future.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Mar 15 Austin, TX - Paste Magazine Showcase @ The Pershing (4:30pm) +

Mar 15 Austin, TX - Highroad Touring Showcase @ Cheer Up Charlies (11pm) +

Mar 16 Austin, TX - All Together Now - The Current Radio/Sheros @ Hotel Saint Cecilia +

Mar 17 Spicewood, TX - Luck Reunion @ Luck Ranch (5:40pm) +

Mar 18 Austin, TX - NPR Day Stage @ Convention Center (5pm) +

Mar 18 Austin, TX - SXSanJose @ San Jose Hotel (7pm) +

Mar 19 Austin, TX - Relix / Brooklyn Bowl @ Empire Control Room (2pm) +

Mar 19 Austin, TX - NewWestParty @ Mohawk (10pm) +

Mar 20 Austin, TX - Still Austin Distillery Party @ Still Austin Distillery (4pm) +

Apr 23 Waverly, AL - Standard Deluxe Festival

May 7 New Orleans, LA - JAZZ Fest - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 13 New York, NY - WFUV Party at City Winery Pier 57

Jun 1 Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Jun 3 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amp *

Jun 4 Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Amp *

Jun 5 Richmond, VA - Meadowbrook Park *

Jun 7 Burlington, VT - Shelburne Museum Green *

Jun 8 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point *

June 9 Holyoke MA - Race Street Live

Jun 10 New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl *

Jun 11 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony *

Jun 12 Bethlehem, PA - Steelstacks *

Sep 11 St. Louis, MO - Music at the Intersection

+notes SXSW performances

*notes dates with Fitz and The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones