Segerstrom Center Presents An Evening of Jazz Featuring Lisa Fischer & SFJazz Collective

Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly presents a double evening of jazz featuring two-time Grammy Award®-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer and celebrated ensemble SFJAZZ Collective on October 25, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. "A powerhouse with monumental range" (Daily Star), Fischer and her trio Grand Baton open the evening putting a fresh spin on rock anthems and blues standards, fusing them to African, Middle Eastern and Caribbean rhythms. Then, the SFJAZZ Collective, comprised of eight of the finest performers in jazz today, celebrates the 50th anniversaries of two influential albums: In A Silent Way by Miles Davis and Stand! by Sly and the Family Stone. Each member of the collective will rearrange songs from both seminal albums in addition to preparing an original composition as part of the group's mission to perform fresh arrangements of works by modern masters and newly commissioned pieces by each SFJAZZ Collective member. Vocalist and Across the Universe film standout Martin Luther McCoy and master guitarist Adam Rogers join the all-star ensemble for their 2019-2020 season as the first vocalist and guitarist to be part of the SFJAZZ Collective.



Single tickets start at $39 and are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



