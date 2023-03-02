Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

See Your Shadow Releases New Single 'Whatever On The Rocks'

See Your Shadow Songwriting is a prominent production house that has been turning out international sales and airplay chart-toppers for the past 20 years.

Mar. 02, 2023  

See Your Shadow Releases New Single 'Whatever On The Rocks'

See Your Shadow Songwriting is a prominent production house that has been turning out international sales and airplay chart-toppers for the past 20 years. Under the artistic direction of Michael Coleman aka "The Metropolitan Cowboy," the musical conglomerate has racked up multiple iTunes #1 singles, while earning numerous industry awards, including a win at the recent Independent Music Network Awards. Their last single, "Crazy Things Like That" enjoyed multiple weeks atop the National Radio Hits airplay charts. Now, See Your Shadow has released their latest single, "Whatever on the Rocks."

'Whatever on The Rocks' represents a milestone for SYS, as it was one of the first songs that Michael Coleman and J. Richard Murray worked on together. Released on March 3rd, 2023, the song flips the script on the usual country drinkin' love song.

Michael Coleman explains: "I was going through a really tough time when I wrote the song. I had gone through a break-up that left me with a broken heart for a number of years, so the original poem was told from my perspective as a bar patron drinking my troubles away. It gave real insight into a dark time in my life."

He further added, "However, when we decided that the piece should be brought to life in a song, I changed the direction to tell the story not from my eyes, but through the eyes of the bartender and I don't think that has ever been done before. The song is very simple in its construction like the original poem, and I think it is that simplicity that makes the piece really intimate."

Watch the video for "Whatever on the Rocks" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OXIQY1J2-U.

After primarily being known for its dance club music, and its work in film and television, See Your Shadow Songwriting rebranded itself and decided to switch its focus and sound to its first love, country and western. With a new stable of vocalists and musicians, See Your Shadow Songwriting, has crafted and developed its new sound harkening back to the vivid storytelling and emotion of old-school country.

You can learn more about See Your Shadow Songwriting and experience the See Your Shadow Songwriting sound at its flagship website, www.seeyourshadow.com



Nicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award Winner Photo
Nicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award Winner
Nicolle Galyon was honored with her second CMA Triple Play Award at last night's Nashville ceremony at Saint Elle. The coveted recognition, given to songwriters for writing three No.1 songs in a 12-month period, was given to Galyon for writing hit songs “Gone” (Dierks Bentley) and “half of my hometown” (Kelsea Ballerini).
Universal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh Photo
Universal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh Ross
Universal Music Group Nashville is teaming up with Universal Music Canada on country newcomer Josh Ross. Now turning heads in Nashville and beyond, Ross was recently named one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch, has shared the bill with Bailey Zimmerman, and will join Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on a North American tour this year.
VIDEO: Cat Clyde Unveils Not Going Back Live Acoustic Video Photo
VIDEO: Cat Clyde Unveils 'Not Going Back' Live Acoustic Video
The new album was recorded in six days flat with producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney) in Los Angeles’ famed Sound City studios, striking listeners with an intimate, livewire electricity and capturing the captivating live performance that Clyde has become revered for. Watch the new video now!
FOVOS Releases Two-Track EP INTROSPECTION on Barong Family Photo
FOVOS Releases Two-Track EP INTROSPECTION on Barong Family
Electronic duo FOVOS returns to Barong Family baring two hard-hitting underground tracks forming 'Introspection' EP for their third release with the Dutch imprint.

More Hot Stories For You


FOVOS Releases Two-Track EP INTROSPECTION on Barong FamilyFOVOS Releases Two-Track EP INTROSPECTION on Barong Family
March 2, 2023

Electronic duo FOVOS returns to Barong Family baring two hard-hitting underground tracks forming 'Introspection' EP for their third release with the Dutch imprint.
'Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral' to be Released in April'Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral' to be Released in April
March 2, 2023

Mercury Studios in cooperation with Jazz Casual Productions, Inc., will release Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral on April 28, 2023.
Matthew Wayne Releases New Single 'Wrong Side Of The Bed'Matthew Wayne Releases New Single 'Wrong Side Of The Bed'
February 28, 2023

Ahead of his debut project releasing soon, Matthew Wayne follows up his previous release 'Reckless' with a new single titled 'Wrong Side Of The Bed.'
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”
February 27, 2023

Kane Kalas is a modern day Renaissance man. In addition to being a professional poker player, Kane has had tremendous success as a cryptocurrency and stock market investor, and is known for singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America at Philadelphia Phillies games, including at last season's World Series. He recently dropped a new single; a swinging cover of Sinatra's hit, 'Luck Be a Lady.'
NUBS Of Odd Squad Family To Release Single And Video For “Born Like This” Ft. Blind FuryNUBS Of Odd Squad Family To Release Single And Video For “Born Like This” Ft. Blind Fury
February 27, 2023

Hip hop artist NUBS, an acronym for Normally Underestimated By Sight (A.K.A. Colin White) is proud to announce his newest single 'Born Like This' Featuring Blind Fury! The new single is out now and dropped ahead of his solo debut LP titled ABLED.
share