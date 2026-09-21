Isabel Dumaa to Release REVERIE EP; Shares 'James Dean' Single

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Rising singer-songwriter Isabel Dumaa has confirmed a new EP, Reverie, due October 23 via Lucille Records/Republic Records. The release follows her singles 'All American' and 'You Don't Know Me.' Pre-order/pre-save is available here.

A further taste of the new music will be released this coming Friday, September 25 with 'James Dean.' Pre-save is available here. Previous single 'All American' has been skyrocketing, leading to her largest streaming month—having more than doubled her monthly peak to now over 400k.

For her major label debut, Dumaa collaborated with producers Sammy Witte (Harry Styles), Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile), and Joshua Murty (Jonas Brothers), with instrumentation and arrangements from Rob Moose (Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver).

Reverie finds Dumaa exploring the universal experiences of young love and heartbreak with clear eyed specificity. 'These are uncomfortable emotions…but I do want to feel them because that's a part of living,' she details. 'I'm not in high school; I'm not in college. But I am still just a young woman encountering the world. And I think that I'm continuing to learn that.'

In celebration of the new EP, Dumaa will perform select shows this fall at New York's Mercury Lounge (October 28), Chicago's Beat Kitchen (November 4) and Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge (November 11). Tickets for the new dates go on-sale this coming Friday, September 25.

Shortly after releasing her much-lauded debut EP, Just My Nature (2024), which included fan favorites 'Quarter Life Crisis' and 'C'est La Vie,' Dumaa embarked on a European tour supporting Mark Ambor across twelve cities. Later in 2025, she went on to open for Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, and made her festival debut at SummerFest in Milwaukee. Earlier this year, Dumaa supported Sam Smith's acclaimed residency at the newly refurbished Castro Theater, opening the first six nights in her hometown of San Francisco.

The now Los Angeles-based artist continues to develop a passionate fanbase on social media with over 800k followers across platforms, having doubled her numbers on both Instagram and TikTok in the past few months. Her rendition of Rose Betts' 'Irish Eyes' quickly went viral with over 10M views on TikTok, while her hit 'Quarter Life Crisis' also skyrocketed, having accumulated over 3 million streams and counting on Spotify, and garnering praise from the likes of Ones to Watch, Lyrical Lemonade and more.

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