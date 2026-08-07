Sebastian Schub Announces UK/EU Tour, Shares HAVEN'T FOUND LOVE

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Sebastian Schub has released a new single, HAVEN'T FOUND LOVE, out now via Island EMI/Capitol Records, alongside the announcement of a nine-date UK and European tour set to begin in October. The Hamburg-born, London-based musician will kick off the run on October 3 in Dublin before playing Glasgow, Manchester, London's EartH Theatre, Cardiff, Paris, Cologne, and Berlin, concluding October 14 with a hometown show in Hamburg. Tickets are on sale now.

Haven't Found Love is about the feeling of loneliness in a city that feels socially frayed, whilst yearning for a real, genuine connection with someone. Melodic and expressive, it's a confident next stepping stone towards an eventual debut album which Sebastian is busy putting the final touches to now.

This cinematic, groove-heavy and widescreen track was debuted live at Sebastian's recent 'early versions' tour across the UK and into Paris – a series of last-minute shows in intimate settings that allowed Seb to 'road test' the fruits of his recent studio album sessions – and received an excellent response from fans.

Having cut his teeth on the London open-mic circuit, finding both his voice and confidence by silencing and turning the heads of chatty, demanding crowds, Sebastian Schub now draws a line under his introductory EPs (reaping over 85 million global streams for his debut single Sing Like Madonna alone), to fully focus on putting the finishing touches to his debut full length album.

Sebastian Schub Live

3rd October – Dublin, Academy 2

5th October – Glasgow, King Tut's

6th October – Manchester, The Deaf Institute

7th October – London, EartH Theatre

8th October – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

10th October – Paris, L'Archipel

12th October – Cologne, Yard Club

13th October – Berlin, Prachtwerk

14th October – Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli

HAVEN'T FOUND LOVE follows a series of intimate 'early versions' shows across the UK and Paris, where Schub tested new material ahead of his upcoming debut full-length album. His debut single, Sing Like Madonna, has drawn more than 85 million global streams.

Photo Credit: Una Burnand



Photo Credit: Una Burnand

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