SebastiAn Releases New Song BEOGRAD

Today, the prolific French artist SebastiAn reveals a third song"Beograd" from his sophomore album Thirst to be released in Fall via Ed Banger Records / Because Music. The mesmerizing accompanying video below was directed by SO ME in SebastiAn's (Sebastian Akchoté) heritage city of Belgrade.

Last month, SebastiAn announced the return of his own work, 8 years after his 2011 debut album Total and has released "Run For Me" ft. Gallant and "Thirst" so far besides today's "Beograd".

SebastiAn about "Beograd":

"I wrote the track while I was at Belgrade for a few days. I was inspired by the idea of making a festive clubbing track, somehow empowered by the Slavic intensity."

Director SO ME about the video:

"Sebastian and I have been collaborating since they day we were (artistically) born. Back when I was full time art director for french electronic music label Ed Banger Records, Sebastian would visit one day and submit his first demos. Quite impressed with that young talent blossoming before our very eyes and ears - we decided to release them, and I got to design his first record sleeves. Now you could say we're family.

I always had a soft spot for his music, and already with Iconoclast, I got to direct his first music video for a track called "Embody". The video was following the steps of an imaginary dancer in the city of Los Angeles, "embodying" the track wherever people listened to it. And you could say that the video for Beograd takes things where we left them off. Replace L.A. with Sebastian's heritage city : Belgrade, and multiply the dancers.

"Beograd" is a killer track, raw and uncompromising, and the video an ode to the city. A dreamlike encounter with its most colorful characters, shot on 35mm. A secret society of dancers, each with their own style and background, who meet in secret in what seems to be confrontational duels with no designated winner. Until exhaustion."

Parisian producer, DJ, musician and artist SebastiAn has been releasing pioneering and acclaimed music via label Ed Banger Records for years. Since his debut album, SebastiAn has been putting his talent to good use for other artists such as Frank Ocean, Kavinsky, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Philippe Katerine, Woodkid, and has created several notable remixes for Daft Punk, Kelis, The Kills, Rage Against the Machine etc.

SebastiAn's debut Total featured his signature eclectic combination of sounds; fearlessly combining influences of aggressive techno, electro and house, with funk, soul, pop and classical elements, to create something wholly new and a sound unique to SebastiAn. Besides going on a world tour (incl Coachella, Parklife, Pukkelpop etc) supporting his debut album, SebastiAn also co-produced several film soundtracks, such as Quentin Dupieux's "Steak" (2007) - in which he also had a leading role - and Romain Gavras' "Our day will come" (2010), "The World is Yours" (2018).

Outside of traditional music record releases, SebastiAn is also heavily involved in (and respected by) the worlds of film, arts and fashion. He also recently began a long-lasting collaboration with world-renowned fashion house Saint Laurent and luxury label's creative directorAnthony Vaccarello, producing for most of their catwalk shows as well as the visceral visual for "Thirst" (Dir Gaspar Noé), released by SebastiAn earlier this Spring.

SebastiAn on tour:

Jul 18 - BARCELONA (ES) @ SÓNAR FESTIVAL

Aug 04 - MONTREAL (CAN) @ OSHEAGA FESTIVAL

Nov 02 - PARIS, (FR) @ PITCHFORK PARIS

More dates tba

artist photo credit: Virginia Arcaro





