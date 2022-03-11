Sean Kiez Releases Modern-Day Harlem Nights Inspired Anthem 'Can't Stop Tippin'

For his latest release "Can't Stop Tippin", recording artist SEAN KIEZ wanted to tap into the classic southern sound, pulling his influence from artists like Three 6 Mafia and Master P.

SEAN KIEZ teamed up with producer Raphael 'RJ2' to create a club vibe with a southern bounce. The sensual trap-influenced sound reminds Kiez of Harlem Nights, his favorite movie. Kiez' grind in music and life embodies the same passion Richie had when he told his wife that he wasn't coming home because he fell in love with Sunshine.

Recorded in Vegas, the ambitious lyricist details the luxuries of associating with a boss. The song's concept reveals that one lucky woman can reap the rewards of the hustler's exuberant expression of love. It is apparent that gift-giving is Kiez' love language.

In 2022, Sean Kiez plans to keep grinding and releasing good content. He is working relentlessly to carve out his lane in the industry.

"Can't Stop Tippin" is for the culture. It has an element of clubs and street life. It exudes positive energy, bridging the gap between young and old fans of hip-hop.

Sean Kiez is a recording artist and songwriter who delivers a soulful sound with truthful lyrics. Kiez draws lyrics from a personal place and is inspired by life's ups and downs. With his extensive background in music, songs became a way to escape and reflect. Kiez found the power of emotions within every lyric. This made him realize how the backdrop of music helps to shape lives. Making meaningful contributions to society serves as his great motivation.

Listen to the new single here: