Seafret Kick of 2023 With Soaring New Single 'See, I'm Sorry'

The track is accompanied by a stunning new video.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Following on from the release of their highly-praised new EP Anywhere From Here last year, UK'S finest Seafret are looking to kick off their 2023 with their soaring new single "See, I'm Sorry."

Conjuring a more euphoric and uplifting direction this time around, "See, I'm Sorry" marks one of the more triumphant entries in their recent catalogue. Accompanied by a stunning new video, where fans were asked to say what they were sorry for, the new release sets a precedent for what we can expect from them in the months ahead.

Speaking about the new release, they said, "We've absolutely loved making this track! We've all got something to apologise for or some small regrets and that's what inspired us to write this song. Huge thank you to all the fans for sending in their videos that make this release even more special."

About Seafret

Sometimes, to figure things out, you have to go right back to where you started. For duo Jack Sedman and Harry Draper, it took returning to their native Yorkshire to reconnect with the things that matter, and begin producing their best, most meaningful music to date.

Seafret formed in 2011, after meeting at an open mic night near their hometown of Bridlington. Upon the release of their debut project, Give Me Something, it was clear they were on to something. A year later, in 2015, they released their astounding Oceans EP.

Accompanied by a video starring Game of Thrones's Maisie Williams as a bullied teen, the lead single 'Oceans' remains a fan favourite, with over 450M collective streams. It's easy to understand why. Sedman sings in a grief-stricken cry over lush arrangements of piano, steady percussion and acoustic guitar strums: "You know I'd rather drown/ Than to go on without you/ But you're pulling me down."

"Our music always has to have something real about it," Sedman says. He recalls his dad telling him that an audience can always tell when an artist is singing from a perspective that isn't their own. "People can always recognise real feeling."

Their most recent release, Anywhere From Here EP, the "Side A" of the band's forthcoming third album, is a stunning collection of intricately woven songs that show just how far they've come. These are vividly realised portraits; love letters to the band's family and friends.

Produced by Draper with Cam Blackwood (Florence and the Machine, George Ezra, London Grammar), the EP pares back Seafret's folk-influenced sound and offers something altogether that is both intimate and expansive. The instrumentation is rich and warm, while Sedman's lyrics show a newfound maturity. "In a year your face will change/ Cos nothing stays the same/ We're perfect at this age," he sings. "I will miss these golden years one day."

2022 also took an unusual turn for Seafret, with their stirring breakthrough single 'Atlantis', originally released back in 2015, seeing a major revival in popularity thanks to a viral run on TikTok in recent months. It resulted in their monthly Spotify listeners catapult from 5M to 13M. Garnering at its peak over 1.7 million daily streams globally 'Atlantis' hit the UK's Official Charts at #38 in September.

Watch the new music video here:



